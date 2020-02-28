Jordan and Jessica Raymond originally planned a fall wedding but soon realized an opportunity for a unique date was just around the corner in 2008 — Leap Day.
The Raymonds had been together for nearly six years and had two children, but wanted to find a date that wasn't on the same days as friends who got married or football weekends.
"It was a last-minute date change decision," Jessica said.
The date was unique enough that no one in their circle of friends and family have the same anniversary today.
The Raymonds were married at the Blair South Fire Hall.
"We were told we would be the first of the last couples to be married there," she said. "They closed the hall that year."
Married 12 years, Jessica said she's often asked, "How long has it really been?" when people note the Leap Day.
Jessica said they count every year but are not big celebratory people regarding anniversaries.
"This year, we will probably go out to dinner or find something to do," she said. "Those milestones are important to us but it's not the biggest to-do for us. We look more at our accomplishments and growth as a couple that we've had since we've been together."
