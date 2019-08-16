Members of the American Expeditionary Force — a World War I U.S. Army formation — met in Paris for the first American Legion caucus March 15-17, 1919.
It's the initial bit of history recognized on the organization's website. A second caucus followed in St. Louis, Mo., from May 8-10. Congress officially chartered the American Legion on Sept. 16, 1919.
One hundred years later, Legion posts across the nation are celebrating a century of the organization, including here in Washington County.
"It took such a long time to get troops out of Europe to come back to the United States after World War I, the morale was down and what not, so they decided they need to do something to up the morale of the troops in Europe," said Carl Lorenzen of Jackson-Peck American Legion Post 274 in Herman. "The name is the same as it was in 1919, when it was founded."
Hain-Flynn American Legion Post 154 in Blair, chartered in 1919, will celebrate 100 years from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the American Legion hall at 12th and Washington streets.
Post 274, chartered in 1920, will recognize 100 years of the national organization with an emphasis on more inclusive changes to American Legion membership from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 700 Main St. in Herman. The Legion had a 100-year specific celebration in March, Lorenzen said, so Saturday's dinner of brats and burgers is also focused on a new law which allows an estimated 6 million veterans nationwide to join the organization after previously being ineligible.
President Donald Trump signed a bill July 30 which declared the U.S. has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. Previously, from that time to now, there were seven war eras recognized. Veterans could only join the American Legion if they'd served at least one day active duty in one of those seven eras, which left nearly 6 million veterans unable to join.
"We're celebrating 100 years in the Legion, but we're also celebrating the legislation that Trump signed, which allows all veterans to become members of the American Legion ... It's good for the Legion, it's good for Legion members."
Post 154 in Blair will celebrate not just 100 years of the national American Legion organization, but 100 years of it's own existence.
Blair's American Legion was chartered Dec. 14, 1919. The meeting of original charter members was documented in a Dec. 15, 1919, Blair Tribune.
"A number of the soldiers of the late war met at the office of the Lutz Monumental Works last Sunday to arrange for the organization of a chapter of the American Legion," the article said.
Herman Post 274 was chartered Oct. 19, 1920, according to the American Legion website. Leslie W. Downs American Legion Post 71 in Arlington was chartered on Sep. 27, 1919, while Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 348 in Fort Calhoun was charted on Sep. 27, 1948. Kennard American Legion Post 366 was charted as Post 335 Dec. 22, 1922, before being chartered as Post 366 on Feb. 15, 1954.
Steve Rounds, commander of Post 154, said the public is welcome to join the century celebration at the Blair Legion, which sits just behind Veterans Memorial Plaza.
"We just redid the meeting room," Rounds said. "It looks pretty good. We'll show that off, and we'll have ribs, coleslaw and beans and garlic bread."
Rounds also said the charter the post has with charter members signatures will be displayed at the dinner. Though no charter date is included on the post's copy, Rounds hopes to print off the original charter from the American Legion website and display that one, too.
"I'm going to try and get (our) charter displayed. But the glass is broken on the front. It's in the original frame I think," Rounds said. "I'll think I'll have to take it to a professional."
Rounds said that the establishment of a Blair chapter of the Sons of the American Legion is helpful in putting on the celebratory dinner since many Legion members are getting older. Rounds said he hopes the new law opening membership for more veterans will get more people involved with the organization.
"Legionnaires are getting older, and can't do a lot of things anymore," Rounds said. "With the Sons of the American Legion starting their own squad in Blair, they're going to help us a lot like with putting this feed on ... (the new law) helps a lot with American Legion, just one day of service and you're good. Hopefully that helps (membership) a little bit."
Lorenzen said the American Legion does a lot for communities in promoting Americanism, education, youth and security, so when posts hold fundraisers, like the 100-year celebrations, it goes to good causes.
"We support the youth through scholarships, through American Legion baseball, a lot of different youth programs that we support," Lorenzen said. "That's what American Legion is all about. It's a lobbying group for veterans, but it's also to help support youth in the community."
