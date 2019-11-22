An access road at the Blair Municipal Airport will be named for one of its longtime employees who served as an ambassador for the city, according to members of the airport authority.
The board unanimously approved a resolution Monday naming the road, located from the north entrance by the community-style hangars extending to the new southern entrance currently being planned, as “Doc Bates Aviation Drive.”
Signs will be installed at a later date.
Welland “Doc” Bates, who died June 16, 2018, at age 90, started his flying career in 1946 when he was only 19. He learned to fly in the Air Force, where he was trained as an airplane mechanic, he told the Enterprise in 2017.
He logged more than 9,000 hours of flight time and attained the ratings of Certified Flight Instructor Instrument. As an instructor, many of the pilots he graduated went on to aviation careers as private, corporate and commercial pilots. Others served in the Air Force.
Bates began working at the airport as a field manager in 1972. At the time, the airport was privately owned and known as Flightland/Eagle Field. He continued to serve the Blair Airport Authority as contract field personnel when the city purchased the airport in 1996 until his death. He performed maintenance, mowing, snow removal and coordinated with contractors and pilots to help promote a safe aviation environment, the resolution said.
Bates used a 1966 International Farmall 1206 tractor with a mower attachment to cut the grass — the same tractor he bought new in 1966. It would take him a couple of weeks to mow the airport grounds. In the winter, he would plow the roads.
“When I'm done. I'm done. Then I start over,” he told the Enterprise.
Bates also shared his aviation knowledge and helped solve mechanical issues when needed.
“I can't tell you how many times he helped me with my plane, with the old Cessna,” board member Dan Hunt said.
Bates worked well with people, board members said, which was a positive reflection on the airport, the city and the airport authority, according to the resolution.
“He was also a very good ambassador for Blair,” board member David Johnson said. “We'd have people from out of town land there and he'd be up talking to them. 'What are you looking for? What can I help you with?' He'd let them know the good places to eat, the motels to stay.”
Because of the time he spent at the airport, Bates had “a great knowledge and history of what was on the ground,” board Chairman Geary Combs said.
As an example, Combs said, when a new runway was installed, Bates knew there was a cistern on the south end of the grounds, which no one else knew about. The hole needed to be filled before the runway could be built.
“He probably had more knowledge of that airfield than anybody that's still living,” Combs said.
Combs saw Bates' willingness to help people firsthand as they worked at the airport one Saturday.
“There was a pretty bad storm coming in from the east,” Combs said. “He and I were working and we hear on the radio this Bonanza (airplane) is coming in and landing. He was trying to get out of the way of the storm.”
“You get on the radio and tell him to head to Hangar 39 and we'll get him in,” Bates told Combs.
Combs grabbed the radio and explained to the pilot where to go. After landing, they wheeled the plane around and pushed it in just before baseball-sized hail fell on the airport.
“Doc did things like that for everybody,” he said.
