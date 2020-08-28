Ahead of the Curve Salon moved from its location at 1718 Washington St. to 1449 Washington St. where it shares a building with NP Dodge Realty. The entrance is located on the east side of the building. Breanna Stamper will join Bradley Swartwood as his business partner.
The first official day was Wednesday. The business will no longer offer massage or nail services.
"Thanks to a great reputation, amazing clients and word of mouth, business has always been overflowing, but the last few years it's been a struggle to find dedicated workers to keep up with business demand," Swartwood said. "In the meantime, my long time employee Breanna has really grown and is ready to take on the business side of things. My lease is up at my current space and we decided it was the perfect time for us to find a new space that would be great for the two of us to begin a new partnership."
Swartwood said the new location has off-street parking.
"This new space is more intimate where everyone will feel like friends," he said.
