Four Blair residents are accused of theft for allegedly defrauding a video skill machine at a Blair gas station, according to Washington County Court documents.
Robert S. Price, 36, is charged with theft by deception, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and 15 counts of possession of a forged instrument, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Misty D. Mayfield, 43, is charged with theft by deception and possession of a forged instrument.
Adam M. Boyle, 35, is charged with theft by deception and two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
Hannah M. Edson, 28, is charged with theft by deception and two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
Warrants were issued for all four suspects on Feb. 28. Only Edson was arrested as of Tuesday.
According to affidavits filed by Blair police, an officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 1400 block of Washington Street on Dec. 23. The manager told the officer an unknown man had defrauded a video skill machine payout token to pay out more than the actual amount.
During the investigation, it was discovered there were 20 fraudulent transactions involving four people, identified as Price, Mayfield, Boyle and Edson. All were seen on video surveillance.
Price redeemed $201; Mayfield redeemed $9.28; Boyle redeemed $18.47; and Edson redeemed $18.04.
