With an occasional sounding of the sirens, a Blair fire truck led more than 70 vehicles lined down Grant Street near Crowell Memorial Home on Monday for a parade that let families see their loved ones living at the nursing facility.
"I saw on social media that a nursing facility in another state hosted a social distancing parade with families and friends," Executive Director Jaclyn Svendgard said. "I thought it was a great idea and wanted to be able to provide something special for our residents and for their loved ones."
It's been more than six weeks, she said, since the nursing facility closed its doors to the public and enacted visiting restrictions in response to COVID-19.
"I felt this would be a fun way to bring everyone together as best we could while still abiding to our county's (Directed Health Measure) and our facility specific, state and federal guidelines," Svendgard said.
Residents' children, grandchildren and other family members rolled through the parking lot of the facility with signs like "We miss you, Mom" while the residents themselves watched and waved from the facility's lawn.
"It was a wonderful treat to have the Blair Fire Department take the time out of their day and drive the fire truck," Svendgard said. "It was a very emotional afternoon for our residents and our employees by the overwhelming response we got from the families and community."
The 30-minute parade saw some vehicles, adorned with balloons as well as signs and some blowing out bubbles, take a second lap around for more waves between family members inside and Crowell Home residents. Voices hollering "whoos," "I love it," and "Miss you, Grandma" could be heard as each car passed.
"We are blessed and honored that the families and residents have chosen us to care for their loved ones," Svendgard said. "We are looking forward to providing this again in the near future."
