The Blair Optimist International Club hosted its fourth annual First Responder Appreciation Cookout on Wednesday at Lions Park.
Around 100 first responders from the sheriff’s office, police department and volunteer fire department came out for a steak lunch.
Jordan Rishel, the club's foundation representative, said the cookout was started to show support for first responders in the community, and has grown each year.
"We collect donations and provide them a nice steak lunch, we partner with Living Hope Church and they provide desserts," she said. "It's our way of saying thank you for everything they do."
The event is also sponsored by Washington County Bank, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy, Fairway Oil, Family Fare, Living Hope Assembly of God and Two Rivers Bank.
To encourage social distancing because of COVID-19, the tables were seated farther apart than in previous years, and there could only be four to a table. The food was also served by volunteers.
"We had to change it up this year, and we made it work," Rishel said.
Zach Thielen, the club's president, said he's happy to see the event grow every year.
"The first couple of years, the first responders were all out on cases and whatnot, and the last couple years, everyone knows about it and wants to be apart of it," he said. "We're just trying to build a strong relationship with first responders."
Rishel said she's glad to show support every year to first responders.
"We're really lucky for everything they do," she said. "They're very involved with our community, they live here, they're supportive of the community and businesses and the families. We really want to recognize them and let them know that we appreciate them."
