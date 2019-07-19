Blair City Parks Superintendent Pat Long watched year after year as tiles continued to fall from the mosaic on the Tower of the Four Winds at Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
“I kept worrying about it every year that went by,” Long said Monday while standing at the base of the iconic artwork, which had deteriorated since it was first dedicated more than 30 years ago. “If we didn't do something soon, we were going to lose it.”
On Wednesday, Mayda Jensen and her husband, Rob, owners of Jensen Conservation Services, Inc. of Omaha, finished the restoration of the Blair landmark.
“That's a nice improvement. I'm glad it's finally done,” Long said.
The Jensens and their crew, which included their son, Rob, and his friends, Brian Bulin and Amie Elsasser, worked two weeks straight to complete the project within the allotted 60-day timeframe they had given the city.
“It was very discouraging at first because the progress was just straight up hill,” Mayda said. “There is a learning curve to every job, but this was difficult. The learning curve was a little steep.”
The process to replace the missing glass tiles — or tesserae — was painstaking. Each space where a tile once was had to be excavated with power tools using tiny burr bits and then cleaned before thin set mortar was used to adhere the new tile in its place on the structure.
Mayda's son was done with nearly three-quarters of the excavating before she began adhering new tiles. Determining where each color tile was supposed to go was simple, she said.
“It's all in rows. (Artist F.W. Thomsen) was fairly deliberate in the pattern. There would be one brown and four orange and then repeat, repeat, repeat,” Mayda said.
Enough tiles remained that the patterns were still intact.
Weather could have delayed the project, but Mayda found ways to cover the artwork with small “tarps” to keep the newly-placed glass tiles safe.
“I couldn't stop for rain. It wouldn't have happened this year,” she said. “I just had to make up my mind there was a way.”
Mayda is pleased with the final outcome of the project.
“I think there is not a lot of emotion going through it except for maybe frustration over weather, but then all that satisfaction becomes joy when you're done because it's just good. It's done. It's healthier. You can see what the artist wanted you to see,” she said.
Brian Bulin and Amiey Elsasser make the final touches on replacing and grouting tesserae Sunday on the Tower of the Four Winds at Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
Joe Burns
The Blair Historic Preservation Alliance secured funding in the amount of $187,450 for the restoration from a single, anonymous donor in December. The City of Blair approved a resolution in January to enter into a contract with Mayda's company and work began in mid-May.
