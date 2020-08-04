Described by the Tekemah-Herman Community Schools board president, Mandyn Pruess, as "bittersweet," the former Herman Elementary School was put up for auction Friday and sold to the highest bidder. Herman residents Gary and Theresa Riibe purchased the building and 5 acres of land for $105,000.
"I'm not sure what we are going to do. We have a few ideas and will see what happens," Theresa said. "We have to work wth the Village of Herman on what their thoughts are and hopefully we will make a connection."
"The main thing is to repair the damage so it doesn't get any worse," Gary said.
The auction was led by Kent and Gabe Petersen Auctioneers Inc. in the school gym as several barn swallows darted and flew overhead. The opening bid was $25,000.
Some came to watch their former school be sold at auction, including Kenny Petersen and Ray Shamburg. Before the auction began people milled about looking in the different rooms that surrounded the gym. The school had seen better days, with pieces of ceiling removed, graffiti on some walls and general disrepair.
"It's kind of sad," Craig Petersen said. "I had some good memories here."
Herman Elementary School closed at the end of the 2015-16 school year. The small projected enrollment of 15 students that year convinced the school board it was time to close. At the time, the school district retained ownership of the building.
Kent Petersen came to watch the auction.
"An auction is the best way in the world to sell it," he said. "I left here in 1969, the year before the consolidation with Tekamah and graduated with honors in 1969 in eighth grade. We had a lot of fun in this school."
Ronald Lewis of Oakland came to see what would become of a piece of family history.
"My uncle John Lydick built it," he said. "He was pretty proud of it when he built it."
Lewis had hopes for the new owners.
"I've been watching everything go away in rural counties. One of the things I hope people do is maintain things in small towns and that's a lot to ask of people,” he said. “There's a lot of money that will have to go into this building to make it viable. Let's hope someone has vision for it. It's still a nice building."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.