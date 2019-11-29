To perform her passion on her birthday is a good present, said Otte Blair Middle School student Aimee Boyd.
Aimee, who turns 13 Dec. 6, will dance in one act of “The Nutcracker” ballet school show performance for students. Then, at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, she will dance as a maid in American Midwest Ballet's full production of “The Nutcracker” at Omaha's Orpheum Theater.
"I've never done anything like it before," Boyd said of the show's production scale.
Though she'd danced for about four years for Culture Remix, winning first and second place finishes this spring at the I Love Dance competition in South Sioux City, Aimee's mom, Karen, said her daughter was nervous for “The Nutcracker” tryouts held this summer. It was the first time she tried out for a show of such a scale.
"We even got to the parking lot that day, and she said, 'I'm not getting out of the car," Karen said. "I said, 'Oh, yes you are,' ... I knew she would regret it if she didn't."
Aimee said it was a difficult tryout. She guessed there were around 200 other students from all around the Omaha area competing for spots in the production. The final cast features 130 professional and student dancers.
"I did not think I made it, I was so upset at myself because it was so hard," Aimee said. "They had me do things that I didn't even know existed in ballet."
That she didn't know some of the leaps, turns and other moves she was asked to perform at the tryout means something to Aimee. Ballet has been her favorite dance to perform with Culture Remix, which is now Turning Pointe Dance Arts in Blair.
"I quit gymnastics about three or four years ago, and I wanted no part of anything else," she said. "Then some of my other friends started dancing, I heard of Culture Remix, and I went there."
At first, she wanted to focus on clogging and hip hop dancing. But, she said her dance instructor, Cammie Barney, got her into ballet.
"I watched, I'm like, 'I want to be like her,'" Aimee said.
Karen said she's watched her daughter become a graceful dancer.
"It's amazing to watch how far she's come," she said. "That's what makes this so much more exciting is knowing she's worked so hard to come this far in such a short time."
She said her daughter has been spending multiple hours a week, and up to 20 last week, working with American Midwest Ballet's instructors. That's in addition to school, homework, and dancing with Turning Point.
Aimee said the dancers and instructors at American Midwest Ballet have made her feel welcome, and she's made many friends.
"You think about these young men and women who have been dancing for some of them probably 20 years, and like (Aimee) said, they just make her feel like part of the group," Karen said.
Approaching the full Dec. 7 and 8 productions open to the public, Aimee said she's nervous but excited to perform.
"I love how I can go on stage and show people like how hard I've worked at stuff with dancing," she said. "Sometimes I feel like I'm at home on stage. It's like my passion, and I just love it."
