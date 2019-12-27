Gloria Jensen had cans of leftover paint in her basement.
“Paint is no good in the can,” the Blair resident said.
She also knew she had one big canvas just waiting for her brush strokes.
“I have a big double garage door and I just thought it would be fun and I'd enjoy it,” she said.
In September, Jensen, who recently turned 90, began painting a mural on her garage door at her home along 17th Street just south of South Street.
It sounds like a daunting task, but Jensen didn't even need to sketch the imagery before she began painting.
“You start at the top with the sky and work your way down with mountains and trees, a cabin or building. It's easier for me,” she said. “The door was bigger than I thought once I got started.”
Jensen has always loved painting. She's painted houses, both inside and out, trucks and even her refrigerator.
“I got a new three-door refrigerator and my son, John, said, 'Now don't paint it, Mom,'” she said. “I did.”
A few years ago, Jensen's daughter-in-law, Shelly, bought her a Bob Ross painting kit. Since then, she's become prolific in her painting. She's painted more than 100 canvasses, many of which are displayed in a room in her home.
Over the fireplace in her living room, three paintings hung in one frame, depict the three houses Jensen has lived in with her family — the farmhouse where she raised her family, the house she and Ron first lived in when the moved into town and the house she currently lives in.
Jensen calls the mural on the garage door a family portrait of sorts.
Every painting she completes includes six birds flying in the sky.
“The six birds are my six sons,” she said.
The mural also includes a flock of 17 ducks, which represent her 17 grandchildren; 28 blackbirds on a telephone wire for her great-grandchildren; and an owl in a tree for her great-great-granddaughter.
“They're expecting again so there is a nest with an egg in it,” she said. “That's the little boy that will be coming in a couple of months.”
Jensen and her late husband, Ron, are the two Sandhill cranes in the painting.
“I put a bow on me and a necktie on my husband,” she said.
Jensen said she spent probably six hours in total working on the mural. Her neighbors haven't objected to it.
“They haven't run me out of the neighborhood yet,” she joked. “One little girl walking to school, she hollered over, 'I like your painting.'”
People driving by have pulled into her driveway to take a look at it, too.
“I just did it for my own enjoyment,” she said. “If I get tired of it, I can paint over it.”
