Two Omaha men are facing felony charges after Washington County sheriff's deputies found marijuana and a stolen firearm in their vehicle during a traffic stop near County Road 34 and County Road 51.
According to court records, Lwin Oo, 18, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony. Eh Moo Pa Blut, 21, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a class 2A felony; and carry of a concealed weapon-1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, at around 9 p.m. June 4, a deputy was parked near the intersection of CR 34 and 51 when he observed a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu drive around a road closed sign on CR 51 and continue driving north.
The deputy made a traffic stop and observed their were five males in the vehicle and that the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The driver, Bae Reh, 21, admitted marijuana had been smoked in the car recently. The deputy asked Reh if there was any marijuana currently in the vehicle, and Reh placed a white container on the dash of the car. Two people in the backseat, Oo and a minor, also placed two bags on the dashboard.
The deputy asked the occupants of the vehicle to exit the vehicle where he performed a visual search for weapons and noticed a bulge in one of Oo's pockets. The pocket was filled with $182 in cash.
Shortly after, the affidavit indicates a second deputy arrived and a search of the vehicle was performed. A gun in a holster was located on the floor of the front passenger side. Blut immediately indicated the gun belonged to him. Dispatch indicated that the gun had been reported stolen. Blut was arrested.
The deputy also found another small bag of marijuana and an electronic scale where Oo had been sitting in the vehicle. Oo told the deputy they were his. Oo was also arrested.
Reh and the minor in the vehicle were also charged with possession of of marijuana of less than one ounce, which are infractions.
