Ellen Murphy admired the four large bouquets of roses sitting on her kitchen table Tuesday in her tiny Blair apartment.
“I was so ever so shocked,” she said.
Murphy's son-in-law, Bob Stoffers, and granddaughter, Christie Stall, presented her with 100 roses Sunday for her 100th birthday, which was Wednesday.
Murphy planned to celebrate her birthday with family and her caregiver with decorations and a cake. She said she is amazed to have lived a century.
“I can't believe it,” she said.
Longevity may run in her family though. Murphy, the youngest of five children, had four brothers — two lived to be 87 and two lived to be 99.
“I'm beating all of them,” she said.
At 100, Murphy moves around her apartment at Park View Manor like someone much younger.
“If you see her in here, you'd think she was like 80 because she gets around and knows where everything is,” her youngest granddaughter Nikki Murphy-Colborn said.
Murphy has packed a lot of life into her 100 years. The Denison, Iowa, native graduated from Denison High School in 1938. Among her classmates was Donna Belle Mullenger, better known as actress Donna Reed from the movie “It's A Wonderful Life” and “The Donna Reed Show.”
“Her grandparents lived just a little bit from where I did. I'd walk home with her,” she said.
But Murphy was quick to point out that weren't friends.
“She was in a different class than me,” she said with a laugh.
During World War II, Murphy worked in a factory making powdered eggs for the U.S. Army. She was married twice and had six children, three of whom are deceased. She has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
“When you get to the great-great, there's so many of them,” she said.
Nearly 40 years ago, Murphy moved to Blair to be closer to family. Murphy-Colborn visits her nearly every day.
“It is very special and I'm really happy that I'm still around and I can come see her and we have a good relationship,” she said. “I'm really lucky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.