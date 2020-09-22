Months after the COVID-19 pandemic closed down churches, congregations in Washington County have adapted to a “new normal” to return to services.
Here are what three county churches have done:
Blair Church of Christ
Pastor Steve Hopple at Blair Church of Christ said it's been pretty normal for his congregation since the church re-opened in May.
The church closed in March during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been working with members to make sure they're healthy enough to come to church.
Hopple said the church has only "a couple dozen" members, and some members have come to church in masks.
If members are sick, Hopple said he encourages them to stay home and view the livestream via Facebook.
"We began to film worships before (COVID-19 pandemic) started ... so we had some practice," he said.
Though many things have gone back to normal, Hopple said the church has not opened its Bible classes or the two worship classes on Sundays. The church only has its morning worship on Sunday.
Hopple said he anticipates that to change, however.
"We plan on having a fuller schedule in October," he said, adding that the church plans on bringing back the abbreviated worship service the second Sunday of the month.
The church was also able to have its biannual clothing drive in August.
Hopple said while he initially didn't want to close the church, he's happy to have the congregation together for worship.
"We really need to be there for each other," he said. "Living is a tough thing, and it's good to have the support of a Christian family."
Blair Congregational Church
A church with a small congregation, Blair Congregational United Church of Christ has adapted to the new norm by following social distancing rules and sanitizing.
Rev. Jim Skrobo said those attending church wear masks and every other pew is closed off to encourage social distancing while inside the church.
Mostly, the church has held services outside near the prayer garden since May 31.
"Families can all separate and sit together," he said. "We're continuing until the weather forces us back inside to give us an opportunity to continue getting the word of God out to everyone and bringing people together."
Inside, the church is cleaned and sanitized and there are no Bibles or anything else guests can touch, secretary Cheryl Baron said.
Bulletins are taken by the guests themselves, and communions are given in a sealed cup for individuals to serve themselves.
Some events have been canceled or postponed, including the jubilee dinner to celebrate the church's 150th year.
The services are also recorded and uploaded to YouTube and Facebook for those uncomfortable with being inside the building.
Though it looks different from before the pandemic, Skrobo said he's glad to have church in a way that keeps everyone safe.
"We're able to continue having services and doing everything we need to do, but in a very safe way for everybody," Skrobo said. "We're doing everything we can and following all the protocols and principles we can.
"People enjoy their church services, enjoy a message and enjoy being part of a family."
St. John the Baptist
The small congregation in Fort Calhoun has followed safety regulations to allow visitors to come back to church.
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell said the church closed in March and opened in May or June after a few months doing strictly live streamed services.
The church has Mass every morning, including a 7:30 p.m. Mass on Wednesdays. Gutgsell said the custodians regularly sanitize after each service, spraying and wiping down pews, doors and anything that comes into contact with guests.
There is hand sanitizer in the entryway for parishioners to use when they enter the church, wipes to sanitize and masks.
"Because we have a small attendance, people are distanced from each other," Gutgsell said. "But people have cooperated."
Though Gutgsell said the regular number of visitors has gone down since the pandemic emerged, there are still people coming in for Mass and tuning into the livestream.
"We've also had a couple funerals live streamed," he said.
Since restrictions have lifted for the church, more groups and activities are open to visitors, such as religious education and weddings.
Gutgsell said it's important for people to come in and worship during this time.
"Church is a human activity and event where people can participate, and it's best to be in person," he said. "We're encouraging more people to return simply for the fact of being together and worshipping God."
