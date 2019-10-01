Large, professional photos of finished projects hang above the garage room floor at CAL Automotive Creations in Bennington.
They hang above hard work, but also an organized mess of nuts, bolts and tools. At 7 a.m., the arrangements of stainless steel sit perfectly still under clean white light, waiting on another day of professional craftsmanship.
Jim Karls, a 51-year-old Kennard native with a passion for the business, says the photos serve as inspiration, but are also examples of what not to do again. In essence, they're helping form the projects — a1968 Mustang, 1969 Camaro and a 1956 Thunderbird among them — that sit in the garage now.
When he's not busy building cars, Karls will judge them at shows, too. He's yet to find a perfect one, here or anywhere else.
“That's what keeps you going,” he says.
How it came to be
Earlier, before the September morning tour through the CAL garage, Karls sat in a small office with Andy Leach, 41, the owner who opened the business.
Both men are motivated by their fathers, who they lost when they were young. Those same fathers wouldn't believe how they create cars now.
Karls grew up in Kennard, going to school in Arlington. He'd hit an academic slump before a teacher talked about how simple math and trigonometry translated to cars.
“Everybody has their own spark,” Karls said. His was that teacher's lesson.
From AHS, Karls went on to Southeast Community College's Milford campus. There he studied machine tool and engineering design. Admittedly, it largely had to do with his desire to build hot rods, nothing else.
The school work resulted in a manufacturing campus job in Blair, which he held for 16 years before the economic downturn of 2008 and 2009. Those years put him in position to do something different.
At the time, Karls worked on cars in his Arlington garage, but he wanted more. A spot in car-rich California would do. He'd always wanted to be in the middle of that scene “before I die.”
Karls and his wife, Kelly, made the move, and he worked an aerospace company design job. Once that worked ended with the company's move to Mexico, though, Karls decided to pull the trigger. He'd go all the way in on his passion, leasing and opening his own garage.
Ridler Award kick start for CAL
As a Washington County transplant in the Golden State, Karls watched as Leach's reputation took off. A large framed photo of Leach's 1940 Ford Coupe build hangs in the CAL office today — a special designation away from those that hanging inside above manual labor. In 2013, he stood by and watched as the car won the prestigious Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama show.
“It kept snowballing from there,” Leach said.
Business picked up and Karls moved back to his home state a few years later, closing his shop and joining Leach at CAL Automotive Creations. The garage was supposed to take baby steps forward, but it was “a baby with long legs,” Leach said.
Both men enjoy the creative process. Their text messages come 24 hours a day, bouncing ideas off one another. The ideas aren't small either. After all, they build “whole houses” in their garage.
Karls said the goal is to wow people, but to do so tastefully. All 11 CAL employees are driven to create works of art, inside and out.
The special car out front
Because of his passion, Karls' eye for design never closes.
Every car he sees can be fixed. He admits even restaurant ceilings and supports aren't safe from his critiques.
But there's one car that stands out to Karls above all others. Outside the CAL office door that September morning sat a 1939 Chevy. He was 15 when he and his father, Ron, built it.
Jim got his driver's license in that car. He had first dates in it and he raced it on the strip.
“When you get behind the wheel, it's kind of like you're 16 again,” Karls said.
The accomplished Kennard native has a few cars, but he knows he'll always keep this one. It's not a Ridler Award winner and its not a centerpiece photo displayed above a working garage, but its one he'll buckle himself in again and again.
“I could drive it to California this afternoon,” Karls said.
It'd be a road trip well spent.
