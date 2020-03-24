It's already a hard time for loved ones — attending and being a part of funerals. Now an added stress — only 10 people per room can attend the funeral because of the coronavirus.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair has served two families since the directions of only 10 came through.
Darin Rapp, director and manager of the funeral home, said they are working on live webcasting.
"The two families we've served to this point wanted to know what the situation was, they understood and we are on our way," he said. "It's all going to be on a case by case basis."
In order to maintain the limit, Rapp said the people that help for the funeral go in and set up and wait outside during the funeral.
"That way we aren't taking their numbers," he said. "It's tough because pastors are one and now the family is down to nine family members."
At a recent funeral at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in Omaha, nine people and the priest were in the sanctuary, grandchildren sat in the study at the church watching it on video and others sat in another room.
Rapp said gravesides are limited to 10 as well, but he leaves it up to the cemetery to enforce the limits.
"Families have been understanding," Rapp said.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home in Fort Calhoun has not had a service yet under these conditions, but one option is for people to have the burials now and hold memorial services later when families can have as many people as they want to attend.
"We are trying to follow the mandate set by the governor as best we can," Stu Sprick said.
