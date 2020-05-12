Retiring FCCS superintendent cherished relationships during 30 years with district
Thirty years ago, in 1990, Don Johnson said he didn't think he would be hired as Fort Calhoun Community School's high school principal.
"I remember putting in my application … I didn't send my transcripts because I thought, 'There's no way,'" he said. "We had a vacation, I get back and there's an answering machine message from (former FCCS superintendent) Jerry Barabas, and he said, 'I'm not sure if you're still interested in the job because you only halfway filled out the information, but do you want to come out and have a conversation.'"
Johnson remembers sitting in a school parking lot when he saw the person interviewing before him walk out.
"I see this well-dressed guy coming out with his wife, and I thought, 'Oh man, they just brought me out here just to say they interviewed another guy,'" Johnson said. "I'd hire that guy over me. I'm wearing my one suit I owned at the time, that I graduated high school in. I'm pretty sure my head was about to pop off because the neck was so tight … I got in there, and it was a cool interview. They wanted a leader, they wanted somebody that wasn't afraid to take stuff on."
Johnson was hired, and in 20 years as principal and the last 10 as superintendent, he said he's strived to create relationships and a community in an effort to make FCCS one of Nebraska's best districts.
On June 30, Johnson will end 30 years with the district when he retires.
"When I first got out to Fort Calhoun in 1990, Fort Calhoun's reputation was not very good," Johnson said. "It was kind of that lost little town between Omaha and Blair. From the start, I always said I wanted to be one of the best schools in the state of Nebraska. Everything's always started with 'What's in the best interest of our kids?' Every decision should start there. But even that goes to the passion of having an administrative team, teachers, a community that is driven to be the best … It's a 'we' thing, it's not a 'me' thing."
Discussing his 30 years at FCCS, Johnson continually focused on "we," the relationships, he said, that have been the highlights of his career.
"Not only with amazing staff and good board members, but especially with kids, getting an opportunity to be an influence," he said. "It's a gift, I think it's a calling. I've always operated that way, it's not just a job for me, it's always been a calling from a greater … from God, you know. That's a little weird to say, but that's really the way I've been."
For school staff, Johnson noted how important teachers have been in FCCS's growth to, for the 2018-19 school year, an "excellent" rated district in Nebraska. He noted how important Business Manager Dave Genoways has been in helping keep the district financially stable, especially with multiple construction projects that have occurred over the last 10 years. He noted friendships built with school secretaries Patty Appel and Rose Tinkham, who've been with the district his entire time at FCCS.
"Patty Appel, when I first got this job in 1990, I remember the first day of work, I was sitting down at my desk, she came in and said, 'What can I do for you, Mr. Johnson?'" he said. "I looked at her, and I said, 'I have no idea what I'm doing.' She said, 'Well, right now we're going to start with signatures, and we're going to work your way up.' That's the cool thing about relationships."
As the district's reputation grew , Johnson, in one way, worked his way up as well, becoming superintendent in 2010.
"When I became superintendent, we went at it a little bit harder because I felt we needed to be the best," Johnson said. "The cool thing about it is I had Jerry Green, Drew Wagner, Nick Wemhoff, Ashley Dougherty, and a good teaching staff, and man we just got after it … How cool is it that I get to leave this building knowing that Jerry Green is going to be the next superintendent, and he has the same kind of passion for the job that I do."
Johnson said the FCCS Board of Education also helped drive the "we" of the district.
"They drove me, 'What more can we do, what can we offer students,'" Johnson said, noting FCCS began offering school-to-work and college credit opportunities with Metropolitan Community College.
Johnson said building relationships with students, and helping them grow, has been one of the best parts of his career in education.
"I'm not your typical superintendent, I'm not a well-spoken, smart, sharp-dressing kind of dude, I'm just not. But I feel like I represent that kid that maybe struggled," he said, adding he grew up in a home that didn't have a lot of money, and he had learning disabilities in school. "But I always battled through that, so I can sit across from a kid and tell a kid, 'That can't be an excuse for you because I didn't let it be an excuse.'"
Johnson has seen families grow as kids become parents and their kids attend Fort Calhoun Elementary and Fort Calhoun High School.
"(Senior) Cameron Shaner, his dad Jeff Shaner was a junior my first year here," Johnson said. "He was on the student council, and for some reason they didn't allow kids to wear shorts to school, which I thought, 'That's a little weird.' So, he wore shorts in protest, and that got the conversation going and we talked about it."
Simply having conversations to build rapport and mutual understanding with students is a joy of teaching, he said.
"When my kids got to high school, they'd come in with their friends and we would just sit, just talk, and I'd feed them food," Johnson said. "I was doing that with students before then."
There probably wasn't a single day that students weren't in his office "just yapping about life" during his 30 years at FCCS, he said, and that's one of the things that he has missed the most after schools were closed as a precaution to COVID-19 this year.
"I hate it," he said. "Sometimes I feel selfish that I hate the way it's ending. My faith would tell me that sometimes God has a way of helping you make a transition. I don't know, maybe this is that way."
As he transitions to retirement, Johnson alluded to the hope that his legacy is the building of a community, a group of people working together while striving to be the best. He said that's more important than the construction of any physical building, such as the high school and elementary construction projects that have occurred over his 10 years as superintendent.
"From the day that I started, we were in building projects. When I leave here, that gymnasium project we just approved, we will have completed our district footprint," Johnson said. "I had somebody say to me once, 'Gosh, these buildings, they're going to be your legacy.' I remember saying, 'If that's the only legacy I have, then what is that?' Buildings will fall, but the relationships I've had over the course of the years, they don't fall, they're something you have until you die.
"I've gotten letters from kids, notes from kids from past years saying, 'I don't know if you know the kind of difference...,'" Johnson said, pausing. "I keep those cards, and I look at them every once in a while. That's what reminds you what you do this for. It's a stressful job, it's a stressful job. That's where (my wife) Alice was so supportive, she reminded me on days when I was ready to walk away why I was doing what I was doing."
Johnson said he hopes his three children Kyle, Kellon and Kassie — who all work in education — will continue doing what he has been doing for decades.
"If there's a legacy, it's going to be that I got three kids in education that are going to make as big of a difference as I did," Johnson said. "That's what we're here to do. We're here in this life to make a difference. I've been blessed Fort Calhoun has allowed me to do it."
