Gnomes, dwarves, sharks, Average Joes and more themed teams put their trivia knowledge to the test, raising $5,417 Saturday night for a splash pad that will be installed in a new park in Fort Calhoun.
Thirteen teams of eight people each sat at their themed tables inside Schwertley Hall in Fort Calhoun, answering questions over topics including the Super Bowl, TV show finales and more.
The trivia night was hosted by the Friends of Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, a private group that has been raising money for the splash pad in the proposed Adams Street Corridor park. Members of the group hope to raise $250,000 of the estimated $500,000 cost by spring so the city can begin construction. The group has raised more than $100,000 so far.
Mike Monday of Monday Night Games served as trivia host while Fort Calhoun sixth grade teacher Mike Mallette volunteered as "the brain." Teams were able to offer cash donations each round to have Mallette help their team with trivia questions.
Between trivia rounds, trivia participants were able to offer cash donations to participate in two "split the pot" style games, such as heads or tails where people guessed the result of coin flips until only one person remained. Instead of of splitting the pot with the splash pad fundraiser group, each winner of the games donated all of the money to the splash pad. The fundraising group received $415 and $300 from the two games.
The "Average Joes" team won the trivia night while "I Gnome Nothing" won the best themed table. Teams received prizes for finishing first and second in trivia and first and second for best themed table. Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad member Kori Grosse-Rhode said the winners donated their funds back to the splash pad.
Most of the money raised came from ticket sales for the event.
"It was a fun night!" Grosse-Rhode said.
