Fort Calhoun resident Shelly Schwedhelm said she never expected her career to lead to a position as Nebraska Medicine's executive director of emergency management and bio-preparedness when she started as a flight nurse in the emergency room at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in 1982.
"Never did I think as a nurse my career would lead to this sort of work, but it is meaningful and it is rewarding," she said "My day-to-day work is not physically hands on here, but I have a lot of opportunity to influence the care and support that folks receive."
Though her day-to-day work is normally focused on overseeing medical personnel while also securing grants for continued education, training and research, Schwedhelm has been more hands on in the past few weeks as American citizens have arrived in Omaha for precaution and care related to a new strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19.
"Day-to-day you just sort of move to whatever's needed," she said. "I helped with the transports for our folks from the airport to the quarantine center a few times, so it's sort of other duties as assigned. Everybody steps up, that's one of the great things about our team is everybody does what is needed and has several hats they wear."
Fifty-seven people arrived in Omaha on Feb. 7 for monitoring and quarantine at the Nebraska National Guard's Camp Ashland after being in the Wuhan area of China where COVID-19 is suspected to have originated. Those 57 people left Omaha two weeks later with no indications they had the disease, which can be mild to severe and has symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
On Feb. 17, 13 people who were on a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan arrived at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine facilities and two more people arrived in the days following. The 15 people are currently being monitored in the National Training, Simulation and Quarantine Center in the David Global Center on UNMC's Omaha campus, and 13 have tested positive for COVID-19, Schwedhelm said.
Those who have not tested positive for COVID-19 could leave the facility by Monday. All 15 patients are currently doing well as of Friday, according to a Nebraska Medicine daily update webpage. The patients are isolated, but were provided technology to communicate with friends and family.
The National Quarantine Center opened in January with the help of a $20 million grant UNMC and Nebraska Medicine received through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The center includes an area for training and education and a two-zone 20-bed quarantine area.
"This is a federally funded quarantine center for the nation," Schwedhelm said. "We just didn't think we'd open the doors in January to our floor and then be asked to step up in February. Nothing like breaking in your new space like slam bam."
The facilities and care available to those in the quarantine center come following the grants, training, research and education UNMC and Nebraska Medicine has received and completed after the organizations were key in providing care to patients during the 2014 ebola outbreak that began spreading in West Africa.
At the time, Schwedhelm was nursing director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Patient Care Unit, which was commissioned by the Center for Disease Control in 2005. She worked with the CDC regarding ebola in 2014 and 2015 and developed a two-day ebola education training program on UNMC's campus.
Now, as the executive director of emergency management and bio-preparedness, Schwedhelm helps secure grants associated with infectious diseases, special pathogens and other health hazards that help provide education, training and research to care for patients in Nebraska and across the country.
One grant, recently renewed for another year, is related to the National Ebola Training and Education Center (NETEC), for which Schwedhelm is a program director and subject matter export. She said NETEC is made up of personnel from Nebraska Medicine, Emory University in Atlanta and Bellevue Hospital in New York, the three hospitals that successfully cared for ebola in 2014.
"That's kind of how that was launched," Schwedhelm said. "Of course over the five years we've shifted from being ebola centric in training to a lot more broad in special pathogens, whether that's Middle-Eastern respiratory syndrome or other viral hemorrhagic fevers."
As UNMC and Nebraska Medicine continue to care for the people within the National Quarantine Unit, Schwedhelm said she is continuing to hold daily briefings with federal partners, like the CDC, and other public health colleagues near and far about COVID-19.
"We've had a pandemic plan for a long time, but just kind of refreshing that and working through that, getting up to speed with the new assumptions for the coronavirus," she said.
