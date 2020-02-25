Fort Calhoun Elementary third through sixth grade students waved their arms to songs, listened to the words written in Langston Hughes' poem "I, Too" and repeated a few lyrics from rapper Nas' "I Know I Can," telling themselves they can be want they want to be.
"I have one chant," said Garry Clark, guest speaker at the school Feb. 18, before leading students through a call and response. "'I know I can … be what I want to be … If I work hard at it … I'll be where I want to be.'"
Clark spoke to students for around an hour about his journey from a tumultuous experience in Washington, D.C., projects to Dana College track star to a role as executive director of Greater Fremont Development Council in hopes of inspiring positivity and perseverance to overcome obstacles and fear.
"Things can go awry, which means they can go bad. You don't always have control over circumstances," Clark told students. "But for me, everyday is a bright day for opportunity. I stay positive because even if it gets tough, I know my goal is to keep going. The goal for me is definitely positive, definitely important and impactful … I hope that my story can help you realize that you have dreams you need to go after, and the only way you get to those things is by staying positive, realizing that there's steps to this."
Clark said he uses songs, poems, chants and references to popular figures like Kobe Bryant and his "mamba mentality" because he knows kids need creative outlets during tough times.
"I think it's all about memory and inspiring people and using it in multiple ways," he said. "It's something that I learned in seventh grade was how to write poems … It's part of the whole package. Other than just talking to them, I want them to feel like it's an experience."
Clark also said he talks to students at the elementary level because that's when he faced struggles outside of his control.
"In the elementary realm is where it was roughest," he said. "I know what it's like to be a kid and not in control of what's happening … I was that kid in fourth or fifth grade not knowing where my parents were. The goal is to help motivate and inspire them to go beyond what struggles they have."
Clark, who lived in 13 homes and watched his parents struggle with drug addiction as a child, told students having positive goals and remembering to reach out to people who've had a positive impact on them is important in persevering and overcoming fear. No matter where someone lives, he said, there can be bad circumstances surrounding them.
"I did learn to be resilient and make friends through sports and through just building up on listening to people and finding out out how to build relationships," Clark told students.
Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said Clark's talk is part of multiple assemblies the school wants to provide for students.
"The (Pioneers for Education) sponsored this, they actually paid for this," Wagner said. "Kids need to understand that we all come from a variety of backgrounds. But it doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, you can always get through it with being positive and working hard. That's exactly what I think Garry represents."
After taking questions from students, where Clark confirmed that he did once dunk in a basketball game while giving a Kobe Bryant "Ahhh," he had everyone raise a fist in solidarity while completing another call and response chant.
"A pact right here, right now. You can't break it," he said. "'I promise to be a an individual, to listen to my instructors and teachers, to my parents, for all things that are positive and good, I will be creative, aggressive for improvement in my community, in my dreams., in this world. I'm a Pioneer and I can change the world.'"
