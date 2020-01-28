Two years after planning began, Omaha Public Power District's community solar array near Fort Calhoun came online in late December.
The 35-acre solar array, which has more than 17,500 panels, will be operated by NextEraEnergy. Now that the array is online and producing five megawatts of renewable energy, residential customers who purchased shares for the solar array could see a financial credit return on their bills in the future. But those credits aren't guaranteed since energy produced by the array goes into what could be called a "pool." OPPD can't control where the energy goes once it's in this pool.
"Along with providing participating customers with solar energy, the facility is a valuable learning tool for OPPD," said Courtney Kennedy, manager of OPPD's alternative energy program. "It continues to help us better understand solar technology, and it will inform how the utility approaches future utility-scale solar projects."
Kennedy said OPPD doesn't currently have plans to expand the solar array near Fort Calhoun, but the power district is currently working on its "Power with Purpose" plan. That plan could include a 400- to 600-megawatt solar facility with natural gas backup.
"There are many potential options for location and specific sizing that are under consideration and exploration through the request for proposals process," she said.
The solar array near Fort Calhoun was due to come online in June 2019, but flooding in the area delayed construction.
"It is difficult to build anything when the construction site is under water," said Christene Bywater, alternative energy project manager. "Once a solar plant is operational, flooding should not impact its production."
Bywater said some design modifications were made, such as a raised equipment pad, to ensure flooding would not interfere with the array in the future.
Tricia McKnight, product specialist with OPPD, said there is still a waitlist for purchasing shares for the community solar array. Anyone interested in joining the waitlist can do so at oppd.com/CommunitySolarProgram.
Residents in the power district could purchase shares March 19. All 8,403 shares were sold within the first 49 days, including 266 shares purchased by 28 Washington County customers. Residents purchased shares at 79 cents per share a month and paying a one-time, refundable deposit of $100. One share equals 100 kilowatt hours of energy.
OPPD originally planned for businesses to be able to purchase shares, but the swift sellout prevented that from occurring.
"We wanted to ensure shares were first made available to our residential customers," McKnight said.
