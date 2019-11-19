Regular party hosts Virginia and Charles Barry's old home at 310 N. 14th St. in Fort Calhoun might go unnoticed to anyone who wasn't around to remember the gatherings.
Abundant trees and green space surround the dark olive green home, allowing it to blend into the open scenery. But since the Barrys passed away in the early 2000s, the property has been unused.
"If you didn't know it was there, you probably wouldn't recognize it," Eric Babin said. "When we saw the property, it was just an incredible opportunity to have a facility there amongst the trees."
Babin and his partners Scott Dippel and Gil Bittner of Northern Hills Ventures hope to catch the eyes of passers by the property when they construct Northern Lites Wedding and Reception Venue.
"We kind of let on this idea of doing this wedding venue and meetings space up here in Fort Calhoun," Babin said. "The property is such a nice property … We thought there'd be a lot of draw from Blair, Omaha and around the area because there's really nothing like that there."
Babin said the new 7,000 square foot barn-like structure, which is planned to be ivory with brown trim, offers a rustic, small-town community feel for events.
"(Scott) actually started looking for a reception hall for his daughter two years ago when she got married," Babin said. "He was driving one-and-a-half, two hours away looking for facilities … People will drive for what they want or pay for what they want for sure."
Inside the building will be two reception rooms for weddings, meetings, graduation parties and other events. One room will support about 200 people and the other has space for about 50 people. The rooms could be rented together or separately and could be used by different parties at the same time.
The building will also include a catering kitchen, bar area and outdoor space with patios, fountains and other landscaping additions centered around the rustic theme.
"This smaller kind of country feel is what we wanted to stay with," Babin said. "Small-town feel, and that will be accomplished with this new structure."
Northern Hills Ventures first purchased the property in November 2016 for $249,000. At first, the business partners wanted to find a way to keep the Barry home and use it within the design of the reception venue, but it became cost prohibitive, Babin said.
"As we got into the project, costs just kind of ballooned and ballooned and ballooned," he said. "It was going to cost as much as it was to remodel it in a structure that would work out but wasn't exactly what you wanted. Then, we came up with this plan of demo-ing the structure and really going all in."
Babin said the reception hall might be on plan G as opposed to A, B or C; the structure has grown since initial designs. While remaining preplanning aspects are being finalized and the three partners continue through the City of Fort Calhoun planning and zoning process, Babin said Northern Lites could start hosting events some time next summer.
Though a new building is sure to attract attention, Babin said its planned rustic theme will blend into the property and community. Much like the Barrys' home before.
"We always liked the small town. All our kids went (to school) here," Babin said. "We think we can be a good addition to the area."
