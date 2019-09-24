On introduction, Greg Byelick is quick to smile. On Instagram, he's quick to banter.
"I know social media is where it's at, especially at this (high school) age bracket for sure," he said. "So, just trying to fit in with them, do some silly stuff, some serious stuff."
Byelick is Fort Calhoun Community School's (FCCS) new full-time school resource officer (SRO). A month into the school year, Supt. Don Johnson said Byelick has built positive relationships with school staff and students.
"When we first started talking about it, a full-time SRO, I was probably not on the bandwagon," Johnson said. "But then when we interviewed Greg I said, 'OK, that's a guy we can integrate in our team.' Safety-wise, kid-wise he just had that personality that I think it going to lend to our team and build us even stronger than we are. I'm super jacked about what he's doing."
What he's doing, Byelick said, is offering discussions on safety, helping develop security measures for FCCS and building positive relationships with students.
"I feel like that's one of the most important rules in this job is to be able to interact with kids and build a trusting relationship with them, so they can come to me when they have problems or really anything that they need," he said.
One way Byelick connects with students is through social media. He regularly posts photos and captions on his Instagram account that follow social media trends and verbiage, such as when he posted himself at a student lunch table holding a sign reading, "Dogs are better than cats. Change my mind."
"I put out a thing about taser training to try and see if they thought I should be tased or not," Byelick said. "I went around to some of the tables at lunch with a sign, held it up, 'Should I be tased?'"
The interactions and social media presence, he said, are to ensure students are comfortable approaching him about issues or even just to talk.
"I don't want them to think, 'Oh, it's the cops, run,'" he said. "I want them to think, 'Hey, he's a good guy. I can talk to him about any situation I need.'"
Byelick also takes time in his day to partake in recreation. He said he's gone to the elementary school during recess and stopped in high school P.E. classes to play a game of knock-out basketball. He also got down with students for a push-up challenge when U.S. Marines visited the high school earlier this month. Basketball and boot-camp style exercise are two things anyone can talk with him about, too, Byelick said.
"It helps build relationships with kids," he said. "I've done presentations to introduce myself at the elementary … It's super fun because they look at you like Superman."
Byelick, who is employed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office to work at FCCS, worked with kids in the past. He was a deputy for the Gage County Sheriff's Office before employment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2010 to 2018. At previous jobs, he spoke about drug and alcohol awareness and covered topics like stranger danger.
Byelick said he enjoys community police work and building relationships with people in the community.
"It was an appealing job to apply for when you get to do that on a daily basis," he said of the SRO position.
Building positive relationships with students was a prerequisite Johnson and the FCCS board had for an SRO before agreeing to hire one full-time. But FCCS officials also noted the need for safety, security and education.
Through the first month of school, Byelick said he's discussed driver safety with students. He also collaborates with Arlington Public Schools SRO Nikki Kruse, who previously worked part-time for both school districts. The deputies discuss approaches to issues and will further develop various presentations throughout the year.
"I'm going to talk to the sheriff about maybe becoming a car-seat technician again, so maybe I can step into the elementary school maybe on a weekend and do a car-seat day with parents," Byelick said. "Just try to help the community out in any way I can."
FCCS' safety plan is also being updated with the help of Byelick. Part of that plan includes a safety software platform called CrisisGo, which allows teachers to use their phones to check protocol, get information and know where to go in case of an emergency, such as an active shooter situation.
There's still a lot in the works, Byelick said, as he continues to settle into his role.
"I'm still getting my feet wet, I don't pretend to know it all," he said, which includes everything about social media even if his posts have resonated with students.
"(Students) want me to get TikTok, whatever that is," Byelick said. "I got to hit up my son sometimes, my daughter and say, 'Hey, what's the trend now, what do I do?'"
