A honk from the car outside a teacher's house, a hand-made item to show on a Zoom call or gifts dropped off for teacher's to later pick up.
With the normal school year cut short and social distancing guidelines still in place due to COVID-19, parent and student group Pioneers for Education (PFE) had to get a little creative this year for teacher appreciation week, said group member Joey Iwen.
"Unfortunately, the kids can't hand it to (teachers) like normal," Iwen said of student gifts. "A lot of people were surprised we were doing anything this year because they thought it would be cancelled … we thought it was important more than ever to show our appreciation."
Teacher appreciation week usually takes place the first week of May. Iwen said to ensure social distancing and the celebration of school teachers and staff, PFE provided numerous ideas to parents and students.
Students and parents are encouraged to "plaster the town," from home windows to school sidewalks and West Market Square Park, with chalk or paint messages and signs.
Iwen said several students and parents dropped off gifts and hand-made cards at drop off locations, which PFE members delivered to schools for teacher pick up.
"There was a lot of really great hand-drawn cards, especially from the little kids, so that was special," she said.
People have also sent digital cards and gift cards, Iwen said.
Students are also encouraged to make a card or message to display during Zoom calls with teachers, which occur once a week.
Iwen said parents and students, while remaining in their cars, could drive by teachers' houses and honk to show their appreciation or create a video to send to teachers via email or school-used digital apps.
Iwen said PFE normally provides meals at school for teachers, but this year each teacher received a handwritten thank you and a Scooters gift card. She said the group may provide more traditional teacher appreciation activities in the fall, but right now they, along with students, are doing what they can to show appreciation in an unprecedented time.
"We realized just how amazing our teachers and staff are that work with our kids everyday," Iwen said. "I know they miss their kids so much. They didn't get a chance to say goodbye, they didn't have a chance to finish up the school year and have that closure. Kids usually do something at the end of the school year for their teachers and staff too. This is kind of rounding things up in one."
