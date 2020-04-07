Fort Calhoun Community Schools students haven’t been in the high school or elementary buildings since March 11, but cooks, paraeducators, teachers and community members are helping keep food in their stomachs.
As Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a Directed Health Measure for schools across the state to remain closed until May 31 in precaution to COVID-19 , and as FCCS conducts academic activities for students through online and take-home enrichment practices, district staff have been providing food to students on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Supt. Don Johnson said students and their families can drive up to the high school and the Forgot Store in Ponca Hills on Mondays to receive three lunch and breakfast meals and on Thursdays to receive two lunch and breakfast meals. Meals are available 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days for all children through age 18.
“Cooks are coming in preparing … They have food ready to go,” Johnson said. “Then we have our paraeducators … They’re the ones that are driving over, delivering curbside or we take a van to the Forgot Store.”
Due to program regulations, parents are asked to bring their children with them since the school cannot distribute meals if they are not present. Families are also asked to stay in their vehicle and have the food delivered to them, or if they walk, they can pick up meals at the main entrance of the high school.
“It’s been going really well,” Johnson said of the meal program. He said the district served 132 meals the first day it started. On March 30, a week later, he said the district served 208 meals.
In addition to meals provided on Monday and Thursday, the district is also hosting “Food Pantry Friday” each Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. The food pantry is also a drive through pick-up, and the amount of food available for each family depends on the number of people in their family.
“The food pantry, we received some stuff from the (City of Fort Calhoun) and (St. John the Baptist Catholic Church) for the first drive,” Johnson said Wednesday. “But now we had quite a few people take us up on it last Friday, so we’ve had to restock.”
Johnson said multiple members of the community provided food after FCCS put a list of needed items on its website. That list can still be found at fortcalhounschools.org.
“We shot out a list to our community,” Johnson said. “I’ve never been so proud of being in a community as I am right now at Fort Calhoun, and the response that we got for food. It’s just unreal how much food we have in that kitchen right now. That was in two days that they made that difference.”
Johnson said he is also proud of FCCS teachers for helping with the food pantry when they are not required to do so.
“I had teachers who had, they’re already doing their enrichment programs,” he said. “They come in on Friday, and they’ve manned that … I love our staff and our community, and it’s been really heartwarming to watch how they’ve reacted for our family.”
