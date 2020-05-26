Two Fort Calhoun Elementary sixth grade students practiced their business sense May 18, setting up a lemonade stand across the street from Fort Calhoun High School.
From 11 a.m. to around 12:30 p.m., Ali Dill waved a sign offering lemonade to families dropping by the school to pick up meals from the school district's lunch program, which began in March to provide meals to families after schools closed due to COVID-19. Nearby, Emily Barta stood at a table in Ali's driveway waiting to sell lemonade, cookies and pork rinds to parched hungry customers.
Ali got the idea for the lemonade stand after reading "The Lemonade War" in school, a story about two siblings engaging in a bet to see who can make the most money with their lemonade stand, and the two students' stand was a suitable substitute for a farmers market booth.
"I usually just go to farmers markets, I started last year," Ali said. "Then I had an idea of having a TV tray, so (customers) could pick out what they wanted, we could put it in on the tray, go back, they could pick it up, and we could still be social distancing."
Michelle Dill, Ali's mother, said her daughter made her own baked goods to sell at the Florence Mill Farmers Market in Omaha last year, but the coronavirus prevented that opportunity for her daughter this year.
"They're not doing a farmers market this year, so she was sad, but when (her class) started talking about lemonade stands, she got a little excited," she said.
Parent and student group Pioneers for Education (PFE) chose "The Lemonade War" by author Jacqueline Davies for Fort Calhoun Elementary's "One School, One Book." One School, One Book is a yearly event sponsored by PFE which sees all the school's students read and complete various associated activities with their teachers.
Dill, who is the PFE treasurer, said though students didn't get to read the book in school, teacher's spent two weeks with the book on Zoom, with some classes creating commercials or, in the case of sixth grade, talking about aspects of the lemonade stand business.
Dill said her daughter was inspired by the book as well as her previous baked goods booth experience to start the lemonade stand. In addition to lemonade and the cookies her daughter baked, Dill said she and the girls were happy for the support from Scooter's in providing cups with lids and Norm Handley who "made a deal" with Ali to sell the pork rinds he makes in Fort Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.