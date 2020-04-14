At the start of winter in 1819, the soldiers at Cantonment Missouri, a temporary camp prior to the construction of Fort Atkinson, were exhausted, cold and short of supplies. In January 1820, just more than 200 years ago, the first soldier died in what would become a major scurvy outbreak.
The approximately 170 soldiers who died during the outbreak, along with an unknown number of civilians, will have their stories told during Fort Atkinson’s Living History weekend in June. The Living History weekend, scheduled June 6 and 7, will be part of a third and final year of bicentennial celebrations for the fort and its soldiers.
“The main thing is we want to make an impact on what these people were feeling at the time,” said Susan Juza, a member of the fort’s bicentennial committee. “They were exhausted, they were cold because the barracks hadn’t been up yet.”
Though planning for the event began two years ago, Juza said she was struck by some of the similarities between the fort’s epidemic and today’s COVID-19 pandemic, such as the dates and lacking all of the tools needed to defend people from the disease.
“As I was plugging in the dates of death, it truly hit that this was happening exactly 200 years ago. Dates being March 30, 31, April 1, etc.,” she said.
The fort’s commanding officer at the time, Col. Willoughby Morgan, knew his soldiers were coming down with scurvy, Juza said.
“But like today, he didn’t have the tools to combat it, which was simply they needed fresh vegetables and fruit, and they didn’t have them,” she said.
Much of the information about the scurvy epidemic was pieced together from several documents, including those from the National Archives in Washington, D.C., Juza said.
“There was actually a hush order going on where (soldiers) couldn’t send any replies out, or any letters,” said Park Supt. Jason Grof. “They couldn’t talk about the scurvy outbreak at all.”
Juza said the epidemic wasn’t written about in any soldier’s personal letters she knows about except one, which was written in July after the epidemic was over.
“One of the things from the (National Archives) documents was that so many troops actually started to pass away already in January,” Juza said, adding the peak of the epidemic occurred on a day in March when eight soldiers died.
“The decision was made to send some of the sick soldiers down to Fort Osage,” in present day Missouri, Juza said. “Then some were taken closer to a temporary camp called Camp Recovery, which is between (Fort Atkinson) and Blair, we know that…So that is what our June Living History is all about.”
Juza said Living History interpreters will re-enact the epidemic and the roll calls which decided whether a sick soldier would go to Fort Osage or Camp Recovery. She also said the public is being invited to participate in the re-enactment.
“People if they want to be involved will get a lanyard with a name of a soldier that actually had scurvy, and they will find out what happened to their soldier at the end, so we’re looking for public interaction on that,” she said.
Anyone interested in participating is welcome to call the fort, Juza said, but they can also volunteer in June at the event.
Juza said she hopes the event helps people understand what the soldiers went through during the epidemic. Though it began to subside by the end of April, she said many soldiers died and others experienced emotional distress.
“They’re isolated, they’re dying alone, they’re away from their families, they’re hungry, they’re cold,” She said. “And again, the similarities for today is almost uncanny, they didn’t have the supplies. At one point Col. Morgan, he does break down emotionally and temporarily the leadership is handed over. We’ve got that built into the interpretation of the day also because we want to really show what this was like for him knowing what the disease was all about and couldn’t do anything about it.”
