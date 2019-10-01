Fort Calhoun High School (FCHS) freshmen Vinny Bonacci and Trey Bindas were surprised that a Red Baron four meats frozen pizza had less calories and fat than the same brand's pepperoni pizza.
"We've talked about cured pork and when you add pork to anything, especially when it's cured, it just blows your calorie, your fat, everything out of whack," said Ashlie Nelson, a science and health science teacher at FCHS.
Bonacci and Bindas were a part of a group of 19 FCHS freshmen who visited the Blair Walmart on Sept. 24 for a field trip that simulated a grocery shopping trip. Though the students weren't tasked with buying anything, they were asked to review different types of foods and brands nutritional information.
"We're just dipping our toes in our nutritional unit," Nelson said. "They're going to end up learning more about calculating all of the information. They're going to take this information back and apply it to their own healthy nutritional plan."
Students split into small groups, comparing various brands yogurts, pizza, cereal, fruit juice, and other snacks nutritional information. The students recorded the information on a worksheet, which will be used in further classroom lessons.
"They said, 'Can we please grab a cart, so it looks like we're shopping,'" Nelson joked.
She said the students could have compared nutritional information on the store's website, but she thought the act of bringing the students to a grocery store would be a good introduction to what they will have to do on their own in a few years.
"They do not tend to grocery shop without parents or adults making decisions based on a budget," Nelson said. "This is no budget, this is that post-high school experience, out on their own in a grocery store without supervision next to them where they make informed decisions. It's a big step."
