The Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education voted to refinance its three of its school bonds, potentially saving the district more than $500,000.
Andy Forney of D.A. Davidson presented the plans, which take advantage of low interest rates, to board during a special meeting Aug. 24.
A 2015 bond with an interest rate of 2.8% could be refinanced with a 1.9% interest rate, saving the district $182,000.
The bonds series 2016 and 2017 won't be callable until 2021 and 2022, respectively.
“However, with interest rates so low, we can do what's called a taxable advance refunding,” Forney said.
That move would include selling a set of bonds and putting the funds in an escrow account to pay off the future bonds.
“This has become extremely common,” Forney said citing several schools that have recently done the same.
The current rates of those bonds is also at 2.8% and would be reduced to 1.9%, saving the district $379,000.
“This one does look good. If interest rates were to stay at these absolute lows until next year, we could probably save a little bit more by waiting,” Forney said. “It makes me a little bit nervous with the election coming up. The volatility that a lot of people expect, that would be a lot of money to wait on.”
If the board waited, they could save an additional $244,000. However, Forney said it wasn't a guarantee.
Board member Kelli Shaner asked business manager David Genoways if he thought refinancing all three series of bonds was the right move.
“Anytime you can save the taxpayers essentially half a million plus dollars, it makes sense to do,” Genoways said. “That's just my opinion.”
Board member Amanda Schrum wanted the district to wait to refinance the 2016 and 2017 bonds.
“I like the idea of waiting a month or two to see what happens,” she said.
The board 6-0 to refinance the 2015 bond and 5-1 to refinance the 2016 and 2017 bonds. Schrum voted no.
