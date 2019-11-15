The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board voted to accept the resignation of Supt. Don Johnson during its regular meeting Monday.
Johnson will remain superintendent until June 30. That date will mark 30 years Johnson has been with FCCS, the last 10 as superintendent.
"This has been a great journey for me and my family," he said. "I have kids born and raised here, graduated from here. It's been an absolute pleasure to be part of this, and to have such a great board … We have been progressive from the start. Look what we've done, that's the cool thing. I got a great administrative team, great staff."
Johnson's first year as FCCS superintendent was the 2010-11 school year. He succeeded Jerry Beach, who retired at the end of that school year.
Before becoming superintendent, Johnson was the FCHS principal for 20 years. He began his teaching career at Waterloo as an industrial arts teacher before teaching industrial arts and biology at the Heartland Alternative Education Center in Omaha.
Board member Kim Lukasiewicz said Johnson displayed great leadership as superintendent for the district.
"Don, you've done so much for this district, and we're thriving," she said during the meeting. "It's because of your leadership."
Board member Mike Conrad said Johnson has been "one of the best" advocates for students.
"I know my kids have been blessed to have you. Thank you," he said.
Johnson said he is looking forward to spending time with family.
"I got grandbabies, I just saw them on Sunday," he said. "I love that time that will afford me."
He said he believes FCCS is heading in a positive direction.
"This is a great district, a great community, and it's just been an honor to be a part of it," Johnson said.
