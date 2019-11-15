The yellow-tinted glow of the Fort Calhoun High School gym's overhead lights went out on Monday in preparation for the red, white and blue beams of flashlights.
Standing next to a 30 by 42 foot flag at the front of the gym, the Fort Calhoun Elementary fourth grade class used the flashlights to perform "patriotic presentation" midway through the Fort Calhoun Community Schools Veterans Day program.
Before the red, white and blue beams darted across attendees faces to a medley of patriotic music, Fort Calhoun SkillsUSA chapter member Kate Hoefker offered a history of Veterans Day. From its beginnings as Armistice Day in 1919 to its renaming to Veterans Day in 1954, the holiday is a day to remember all those who sacrificed, she said.
"Every year Veterans Day gives us the chance to honor the men and women who presently served or have served our great nation in the United States armed forces," she said. "After all, it's the acts of these valiant human beings that preserve our nation as free."
Hoefker's statements on honoring veterans were displayed through action during the program on Monday.
The Fort Atkinson American Legion Auxiliary presented two families with blue star banners, which are given to families of service men and women to display. The Fort Calhoun High School (FCHS) band performed a medley of each service branch's song during a slideshow of military pictures with veterans of each branch standing to attention when their service song was played.
Keynote speaker Lt. Col. Julie Burmeister, a 1993 FCHS graduate, said it was an honor to speak at the program. She asked everyone in attendance to look to the person on their left and right. She said those sitting next to attendees were probably friends they'd likely sacrifice for.
"Think of someone you're not very good friends with. Maybe you don't get along, you don't like the way they dress, you don't like the music they listen to," Burmeister said. "Would you do the same thing for that person, as you would for your friend?"
Burmeister, who has served in the Army for 22 years and completed multiple tours in Iraq, said a veteran is someone who sacrificed for everyone, even those they weren't great friends with.
"I believe that everyone who chooses to wear our country's uniform is doing something extraordinary," she said. "Our nation's veterans represent the millions of American men and women who have served our country."
Like Pvt. 1st Class Jack Lucas, who received a congressional Medal of Honor after shielding his fellow soldiers from a grenade during World War II, Burmeister said the men and women of every military branch pray to have that same courage to do whatever is necessary to protect their peers and country.
Veterans Day, she said, is a day to honor that courage and the sacrifices of every member of the military since America's inception.
"Without the veterans of the American Revolution, there would be no United States of America. Without the veterans of World War II, we might be living in a country, in a world where freedom of choice or the right to vote no longer existed. And without those currently fighting the war on terrorism, we would be living in constant fear or smily without freedom," Burmeister said. "We honor the solider, sailor, marine, airman and coast guardsman who gave some of the best years of their lives to the service of the United States and stood ready to give their life and self on our behalf."
