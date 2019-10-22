Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) has spent a lot of time the past several weeks focused on student safety and security, Supt. Don Johnson said during an FCCS School Board meeting Oct. 14.
Both the elementary and high school have had tornado, fire and reunification drills, which practice lockout and lockdown procedures. School staff, including administrators and School Resource Officer Greg Byelick, attended a state threat assessment conference and safety and security summit over the past several weeks, too.
"We're really going to start talking to parents about a lot of this," Johnson said. "We're going to start holding some meetings, talking to parents at the elementary and high school level."
Johnson said the threat assessment conference and safety and security summit provided a lot of information about concerning issues facing students and how to approach those issues.
"There's a lot of scary stuff out there, folks," Johnson said. "They talked about after nine o’clock, for every hour a student is on social media, the number of things that are happening increases dramatically. From the sexting to all kinds of things."
High School Principal Jerry Green echoed Johnson's statements, saying he learned a lot of useful information from the threat assessment conference. Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said the school's reunification drill on Sept. 27 went well, though they hadn't practiced in a while.
"We went into a lockout, into a lockdown," he said. "Lockout is (where) we heard there was a threat in the perimeters. That means teachers shut doors and get kids out of the hallway and they continue teaching, business as usual."
Wagner said the school then practiced a lockdown.
"We said, 'Active shooter has gained entrance to the building," he said. "We went to the lockdown and ran the drill that way. We followed protocol, we did the evacuation."
Parents and school staff helped practice an evacuation to Schwertley Hall, making sure kids were accounted for and knew where to go.
Johnson said he is part of ongoing talks with the Nebraska Department of Education to work on creating requirements for reunification drills. He said schools are required to have 10 fire drills and two tornado drills, but there is no requirement for lockdown and lockout drills.
"(Schools) have lost more kids in shootings than any fire," he said. "It makes more sense to do more lockdowns, lockouts … That's where I think we're going to see some changes."
Teacher demonstrates tech use in classroom
Junior high English teacher Charlee Potadle presented a web application and other technology she uses in her classroom during the school board meeting.
Potadle demonstrated Pear Deck, an online application which allows students to respond to multiple choice questions, comment or draw pictures using their Chrome books to show comprehension in real time. Potadle said the application is valuable to checking students understanding and struggles in a quick manner. She said she can then help students in the moment rather than later.
Potadle also showed board members how she uses an augmented reality application, which uses camera or video to place animation and information onto real world objects, to teach her students about the parts of a story. Students used augmented reality to create animations to visually supplement a story they wrote.
Potadle said she appreciates the school board's focus on technology.
"I just wanted to thank you guys for your support," Potadle told board members. "Specially with technology. I feel like the devices are really crucial with today's learning. I feel like they're taking our students and preparing them for the real world, not just being able to recall information, but being information users."
Students take part in 'Biofest'
Fort Calhoun High School sophomores, juniors and some seniors and freshmen took part in "Biofest" at the high school Oct. 8.
Novozymes, a Danish biotechnology company located in Blair, set up eight stations for students to see what STEM jobs at the company look like.
Green said students were able to learn about what education they need for certain jobs, how much money they can make and that these jobs are in the county.
"I think it just opened our kids in terms of 'I don't need a four-year degree to do some of these things, make pretty good money, and it's right here in Washington County,'" he said. "Just opening eyes to more career paths as we start to get our high school kids thinking about what their futures might look like."
