The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board agreed to enter into contracts with BCDM Architects and Boyd Jones Construction during its Feb. 10 meeting for a project to build a new gym at Fort Calhoun Elementary School.
BCDM will produce designs for the new gym while Boyd Jones will act as construction manager. The project also includes transitioning the school's current gym into two preschool classrooms.
The school board also discussed the new gym and preschool classrooms during its January meeting. During that meeting, board president Jon Genoways said the project would complete the district's building footprint. The construction of the new gym could be paid for through designating the school's building fund for that purpose.
"It's not a bond issue, it's not an increase in property taxes," Genoways said in January. "We still have the same goal that as valuations go up, that we give that cents back to the community. That's a whole different math equation than this one. This is just designating our building fund for something in advance."
The board discussed in January that the project for the new gym and preschool classrooms could be done through a $3 million financial proposal.
"The reason we're doing that is because our building fund is $450,000 a year," Genoways said. "So, theoretically, we could accumulate two years' worth of building fund and have, we think close, to $1 million."
Having $1 million upfront would save the district interest dollars on any payment plan the district would have through borrowing the rest of the funds necessary to complete the construction. The district would then pay off the remaining construction through the payment plan with money from the building fund.
The board also discussed Legislative Bill 974, a property tax reform bill in the Nebraska Legislature which could affect school funding, and its possible effects on the project. The bill could reduce Nebraska school districts' max special building fund levy from 14 cents to 6 cents per $100 of valuation, and it could also require a public vote before districts have new construction.
Supt. Don Johnson said he understands the bill as allowing FCCS to be "grandfathered" in to the current school funding laws now that the board has taken action on the project.
The project to construct a new elementary gym and transition the old gym to two preschool classrooms comes after FCCS has accepted bids and is soon to start construction on a $1.91 million expansion of the elementary building, which includes four new classrooms. That project could nearly be paid off by September with funds FCCS already has available and additional state aid from expanding the elementary's square footage.
The expansion will accommodate a rising student population and a plan to transition to 63 students per grade from kindergarten to 12th grade.
During the Feb. 10 meeting, the school board approved grade capacity numbers for the 2020-21 school year. All grade capacities will be set at 63 per grade with the exceptions of second, fourth and ninth grade. Second and fourth grade capacities will be set at 44 students per grade while ninth grade will be set at 65 students. Johnson said ninth grade is set at 65 students because schools see a lot of movement at that grade due to switching to and from parochial schools or transferring for sports.
At the school board's January meeting, board member Amanda Schrum said the project to build a new gym provides needed recreational space for 63 students per grade level.
"When we went forward with the four-classroom thing, one of my biggest things was the gym space," she said. "Not just mine, but people in the public."
