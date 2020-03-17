A new gym for Fort Calhoun Elementary School could be complete by the 2021-22 school year.
The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board passed a resolution during its March 9 meeting to establish the formation of the Fort Calhoun Educational Facilities Leasing Corporation to finance the gym project.
The leasing corporation will be comprised of school board members Jon Genoways, Mike Conrad and Amanda Schrum. Establishing the leasing corporation allows the corporation to attain financing not to exceed $3.06 million for the gym project, which also includes transitioning the old gym to two preschool classrooms. FCCS would then lease the educational facilities from the leasing corporation over seven years as finance payments are made.
The leasing corporation will be a nonprofit organized through Nebraska state statutes for nonprofits. According to a document provided at the meeting, via state statute, school districts are allowed to enter into lease agreements for use of district buildings and equipment the board deems necessary. All payments for the lease would come from district building funds, general funds or both.
Supt. Don Johnson said members of the leasing corporation will not be required to meet, but it is required to have people designated as directors for the leasing corporation. Johnson said he discussed the project with a financial representative from DA Davidson and was told a low interest rate for the project is likely due to current economic trends.
"The idea is to get this resolution passed, and he'll go out in the next week and get a banker that will work with us on a lease purchase," Johnson said.
In February, the board agreed to enter into contracts with BCDM Architects and Boyd Jones Construction during its Feb. 10 meeting for the project to build a new gym and transition the old gym to preschool classrooms. BCDM was approved to produce designs for the new gym while Boyd Jones will act as construction manager.
The board also discussed the new gym and preschool classrooms during its January meeting. During that meeting, board president Jon Genoways said the project would complete the district's building footprint. The construction of the new gym could be paid for through designating the school's building fund for that purpose, Genoways said.
"It's not a bond issue, it's not an increase in property taxes," he said in January. "We still have the same goal that as valuations go up, that we give that cents back to the community. That's a whole different math equation than this one. This is just designating our building fund for something in advance."
The board discussed in January that the new gym and preschool classrooms project could be done through a $3 million financial proposal.
"The reason we're doing that is because our building fund is $450,000 a year," Genoways said. "So, theoretically, we could accumulate two years' worth of building fund and have, we think close, to $1 million."
Having $1 million upfront would save the district interest dollars on any payment plan the district would have through borrowing the rest of the funds necessary to complete the construction. The district would then pay off the remaining construction through the payment plan with money from the building fund.
Construction for the new gym and preschool classroom project could begin in July and be complete within one year.
Johnson said the board's action during the March 9 meeting would allow FCCS to be "grandfathered" in to current school funding laws whether or not bills associated with changes in school funding, such as LB 974, pass in the Nebraska Legislature.
LB 974, a tax reform bill which has experienced multiple amendments, could reduce Nebraska school districts' max special building fund levy from 14 cents to 6 cents per $100 of valuation, and it could also require a public vote before districts have new construction. The bill also could reduce the amount of state funds schools receive from option-enrollment over the next few years if passed.
"One of the things we talked about is where are we at with TEEOSA and are option-enrollment dollars going to be there in order for us to move forward with financing," Johnson said. "We got the estimate that is projected for next year, and it's over that $2 million mark."
The new gym and preschool classrooms project comes after FCCS has accepted bids and is soon to start construction on a $1.91 million expansion of the elementary building, which includes four new classrooms. Johnson said in November the project could nearly be paid off by September with funds FCCS already has available and additional state aid from expanding the elementary's square footage.
The expansion will accommodate a rising student population and a plan to transition to 63 students per grade from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Construction for the expansion was scheduled to begin Monday.
