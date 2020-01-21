Fort Calhoun Elementary students could have a larger gym to move and play inside within a few years.
The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Board of Education discussed the construction of a new gym for the school and the transition of the current gym into preschool classrooms during its meeting on Jan. 13.
The construction of the new gym could complete the district's building footprint, board president Jon Genoways said. The need for the gym has been discussed to varying degrees by the school board since it began considering its current elementary classroom expansion last year.
"When we went forward with the four-classroom thing, one of my biggest things was the gym space," board member Amanda Schrum said. "Not just mine, but people in the public. What were we going to do with extra kids and a gym that doesn't meet our needs."
Schrum first questioned the need for a larger gym at the elementary to accommodate more students last spring.
Since then, the school board has discussed plans and recently accepted bids for a $1.91 million construction of four new classrooms at the elementary to accommodate a rising student population and a plan to transition to 63 students per grade from kindergarten to twelfth grade. That project could nearly be paid off by September with funds FCCS already has available and additional state aid from expanding the elementary's square footage.
The construction of the new gym would be paid for through designating the school's building fund for that purpose.
"It's not a bond issue, it's not an increase in property taxes," Genoways said. "We still have the same goal that as valuations go up, that we give that cents back to the community. That's a whole different math equation than this one. This is just designating our building fund for something in advance."
Genoways said the district could construct the new gym and transition the old gym to preschool classrooms with a $3 million financial proposal.
"The reason we're doing that is because our building fund is $450,000 a year," Genoways said. "So, theoretically, we could accumulate two years' worth of building fund and have, we think close, to $1 million."
Having $1 million upfront would save the district interest dollars on any payment plan the district would have through borrowing the rest of the funds necessary to complete the construction. The district would then pay off the remaining construction through the payment plan with money from the building fund.
The new gym is planned to be larger than the current elementary gym and, as currently proposed in preliminary designs, would have several basketball hoops.
"Even though primarily it's going to be used as recreation space, and potentially before-and after-school program, the versatility of having extra baskets — instead of having junior high practice at six in the morning, you could actually have practice down here," Genoways said. "Plus, it gives a nice place for the (Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization) to be able to practice multiple ages."
The new gym would be connected to the current school building. It would have a door that locks to keep the school separate from the gym if need be.
Schrum said she thought it was good that the gym would be connected to the school rather than separate, such as in a new community building. FCCS has agreed to enter into an agreement for a cost-shared planning study with the City of Fort Calhoun for a new community building. A gym space for the elementary had been considered in the new community building, but any construction from that project could be several years in the future.
"I love the idea of being on campus, all under one roof," Principal Drew Wagner said. "We have the security, safety. It meets the needs."
The plans for the new gym also include transitioning the old gym into two preschool classrooms.
"Even though from state statute, we're fine from a space perspective," for square footage per student with one classroom, Genoways said, "We have the ability to have two...We need to at least have the dialogue of having two."
The board could take action on moving forward with constructing the new gym within the next few months. Early action would be prudent, Genoways said, because it would change some construction for the four classroom expansion, such as placement of windows and wall material that would change since the wall would be interior instead of exterior with the new gym. If action is taken soon, dirt work could begin as the four classroom expansion finishes, with construction starting in earnest in spring of 2021.
Genoways said the construction of the new gym would complete the district's building footprint, which would accommodate its plan for 63 students for each grade level.
"This was the last thing," he said.
