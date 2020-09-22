The Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the 2020-21 budget and property tax at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The general fund was approved for $11.4 million and the total cost for budgeted disbursements and transfers came to $16.3 million
Property valuation for the 2020-21 school year was set at $485 million which is a 10% change from last year at $439.1 million
The property tax rate is 1.2645, 2 cents less from last year.
Board president Jon Genoways said the 2 cent reduction is important to note for the Fort Calhoun community.
"As valuation goes up, we continue to give it back to the community," he said.
The special building fund budget is $983,837, and the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund is $248,000.
