Project could be paid for by next September
Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Supt. Don Johnson said the district is in a good place financially and with enrollment as it begins the subcontractor bid process for its elementary building expansion.
In June, FCCS retained Boyd Jones Construction as construction manager for the project after the company submitted a bid for just under $2 million.
The district began the bid process for sub-contractors to complete work for four new second- and third-grade classrooms, bathrooms and corridor spaces Nov. 1. Subcontractors will work with FCCS and Boyd Jones for the expansion, which is expected to begin in March and finish by the end of July.
Johnson said between the money FCCS already has set aside for the project, this year's budget funds and additional state aid from expanding the elementary school's square-footage, the district could pay for nearly the entire project by September.
"The good thing that people don't realize is when you add four classrooms, you can put in for additional state aid," Johnson said. "That will help us pay this off quick. We really feel like we could have this paid off in September instead of waiting three years, which was our original thought."
The Nebraska Department of Education offers school districts a "two-year new school adjustment application," which districts are eligible for with evidence of recent and expected student growth. Johnson said he expects around $450,000 of state aid from the program over the next two years.
The district moved $600,000 into its depreciation fund in August. Depreciation funds are used by entities to set aside money for future improvements or replacements of materials and property.
FCCS approved its special building fund for the 2019-20 school year at $966,728, an increase of more than $300,000 compared to the previous year. The tax levy for the fund is 10 cents per $100 of property valuation, the same as the previous year.
FCCS also expects to have the enrollment numbers to fill the new classroom space as it transitions from two to three sections per elementary grade level by 2024, Johnson said.
"We'll have to hire some new staff because we're adding some classrooms. It's always a good thing when you've got kids coming," he said. "We're blessed we're getting the option enrollment kids, our numbers are in a good place."
The 2019-20 K-6 enrollment at the elementary school is 375 students. Enrollment capacity for kindergarten and second grade was increased from the 40s to 63 students in March. The district plans to transition other grades to higher capacity over the next few years.
In April, FCCS began talks with BCDM Architects to produce architectural plans for the building expansion. After retaining Boyd Jones and opening bids for subcontractors, the district's next step will be to invite possible subcontractors to the elementary Wednesday.
"We're bringing them out, they'll look around, they'll look at the site," Johnson said. "That will be the first time subcontractors will be on site, so that way they know what they're bidding on."
By the Dec. 9 school board meeting, FCCS expects to have bids for the earthwork, concrete work, masonry, flooring and other aspects of constructing the new classrooms, bathrooms and corridor spaces.
Johnson said the district plans to start school a week later than its normal mid-August timeframe to ensure all work is completed satisfactorily and readily for students and staff.
"We want to make sure they're completely done, so we don't have to deal with that going on. We've had to shuffle people around before, and that's never fun," he said. "We're on track, ready to get the bids out and start building in March … It's been a good roll."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.