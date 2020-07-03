Current and retired faculty and staff formed a caravan, which included a fire truck and school bus, and paraded past the entrance of Fort Calhoun Middle and High School to honor Don Johnson on his final day before retirement Tuesday.
Johnson served as Fort Calhoun high school and middle school principal for 20 years and superintendent for 10 years.
Family members and well-wishers gathered at the school entrance to watch as the parade of 30 or so vehicles of waving teachers and staff member passed by.
