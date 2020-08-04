Fort Calhoun Community School's 2020-21 school year is fast approaching, and parents and area residents now have another way to support their children's teachers.
Jennifer Grove and Andrea Totten recently created the “Adopt a Pioneer Teacher” page on Facebook where teachers can put out their supply and material wish lists and others can help buy those items.
"I saw on the news that they were doing it in Omaha, and I know a couple of our teachers went to Omaha, and did it there," Grove said. "I didn't think as many people would support our teachers, they'd support the Omaha teachers, so I thought why don't we have one for our town."
Grove said she reached out to a few FCCS teachers, who gave her a positive response, and then reached out to Totten to help her run the page.
"I think it's pretty well known that teachers have to pay for things in their own classrooms out of their own pockets," Totten said. "That takes a lot … I really appreciate all the teachers in our community, and we want to make sure they are appreciated. Especially with the way the world is right now, they're going to need even more supplies than they needed before."
Grove and Totten said they are hoping the page can give teachers a head start on needed supplies before the school year begins, but the page will stay up year roundas teachers need additional supplies like hand sanitizer or tissues.
FCCS teachers, parents and area residents can join the group. Grove said the group, which is private, has a few questions for people to answer before joining. She said she wants to ensure the group stays local.
"We're trying to keep it so there's people that are helping out with our community, that have some relation," Grove said.
On the page, teachers have been posting a short biography about themselves and their teaching along with a link to wish-lists they have, such as on Amazon.
"Just having (the page) as a way to get the word out they need something, and to have it set up where you can just click to buy something off their list and it goes straight to them, there's nothing easier than that," Totten said.
Totten also said a lot of parents are excited to help teachers, and the teachers are thankful for the support.
"I figure they do so much for our kids, we can do something for them," Grove said. "With COVID-19 and how everything has been going this year, I just felt it was really important that we stand by our teachers no matter what happens with schooling."
