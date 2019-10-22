Hammer and drilling might not be the first activities Sam and Eddie Lautrup pick up for hobbies, but, Sam said, carpentry is a valuable skill to learn.
The twins, members of Fort Calhoun Boy Scout Troop 114, have been completing carpentry projects at Fort Atkinson as part of the process to become Eagle Scouts.
"I'm not really much of a carpenter," Sam said. "Most of the carpentry stuff I've got my hands on is when we're helping (Dad) from time to time with repairs and stuff around the house."
Sam's Fort Atkinson project was redoing some of the wooden flooring in two rooms at the fort. He said he is nearly done with his project, but still has some paperwork to fill out about how the project went before it is finished.
"I do need to do a bit of sanding," the Fort Calhoun Junior High student added.
Eddie is building 15 benches for the fort for his project. He said the majority of his project will be complete Nov. 9.
"I'm not opposed to it, it's not a hobby of mine, but I don't mind doing it," Eddie said of carpentry, adding it is a good skill to have.
The boys' father, Ed, is the scout master of Troop 114. He said Boy Scouts offers his sons, and other young boys, a chance to develop leadership skills as well as skills from welding to reading.
"They still have adult supervision, but they're making decisions, leading other people, which I don't think there's another organization that gives those kind of leadership opportunities to young boys," Ed said. "The merit badges introduce them to so many different skills and opportunities. They could find their future jobs or future hobbies."
Sam and Eddie said the potential for Boy Scouts to pay off for their future is a big reason why they want to go take all the steps to become Eagle Scouts.
To become Eagle Scouts, they must complete projects that benefit the community. Though they could have done other projects, such as with a church or other community organization, they decided on Fort Atkinson because they know other Scouts who've worked with Fort Atkinson Park Supt. Jason Grof on projects there.
"And Jason is a pretty good person, so we go down there and ask, 'You got any projects you'd like us to do?" Sam said. "He said, 'Yeah, and we started our work on it."
Ed said Troop 114 goes to the fort a lot, as does the Lautrup family. He said outdoor activities and camping are something Sam and Eddie enjoy.
"We've only gone down there thousands of times," Eddie said of Fort Atkinson, adding the family camps at different sites in and out of Nebraska.
Besides completing the project, Sam and Eddie must log 100 hours of work on their project as well as fill out paperwork on what they did and how it went.
"My kind of rule of thumb is when you’re planning a project, if you can't see 100 hours of hands on time with it, then you may need to look for something a little different," Ed said.
There is a modifier to the 100-hour rule though in that the hours of anyone who helps counts, too.
"Say you work for two hours with three people, it'd be six hours," Eddie said.
Sam said he's had other Scouts and family members, such as his grandfathers, help him log 157 hours on his flooring. Eddie has also had help getting to 37 hours so far, but he said most of the work for his benches will be done Nov. 9.
Once the project and all associated requirements have been met, Sam and Eddie will become Eagle Scouts about three years after becoming Boy Scouts and being Cub Scouts since first grade before that.
"We've just been along for the ride for a long time," Eddie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.