Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Board of Education entered into an agreement for a full-time school resource officer (SRO) with the Washington County Sheriff's Office during its meeting June 10.
Gregory Byelick will be the full-time SRO for FCCS starting the 2019-20 school year. Byelick has been working for the Lancaster Youth Services Center and previously worked with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and the Gage County Sheriff's Office.
"I think the big plus of this is this guy's got a lot of experience not only with youth, but he also was at UNL and did a lot of their risk management and that kind of stuff," Supt. Don Johnson said. "In talking with (Sheriff Mike Robinson), I said, 'Mike, if we're going to do this thing full-time, he needs to be head of safety and security for us.' We're able to work that in and feel pretty good about it."
Robinson and Deputy Nicole Kruse conducted an initial interview with Byelick.
Kruse has split time as SRO with FCCS and Arlington Public Schools for the past two years.
Johnson and APS Supt. Lynn Johnson conducted the second interview with Byelick.
"I thought the second interview went a lot better than the first one," Robinson said. "I was impressed."
Kruse will become the full-time SRO at APS. The sheriff's office will fund one of the full-time positions while FCCS and APS will pay about $12,500 a semester for the second position, with the remaining salary funded by the sheriff's office.
Robinson proposed having two full-time SROs to both districts in March 2018, shortly after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The primary role of an SRO is to build relationships with students, Robinson previously told the Pilot-Tribune.
"First and foremost, they are there to develop relationships with the kids so they are comfortable talking with the officers," he said. "We want them to develop a relationship where they are comfortable with the officer and will come talk to her."
Kruse said Byelick will also continue safety training sessions and informative presentations that she's done at FCCS. She has conducted active shooter training sessions, presented on drugs and alcohol and helped with driver's education.
"He'll have all the copies of all my presentations," Kruse said. "For the first year, I'll still probably be around a lot, help him get acclimated. Plus, I'm not just going to high-tail it. I love my kids, I might not be able to give up my territory very easily."
Two bills related to SROs came up during the state legislative session this spring. One, LB 589, was introduced by Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers. When the bill was introduced in February, Chambers said SRO programs "disproportionately impact students of color and those with disabilities, creating the same toxic, discriminatory impact found in society at large."
The Legislature's Judiciary Committee took no action on that bill.
Another bill, LB 390, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, was also introduced this spring. That bill was approved by Gov. Pete Rickets in April after being passed by the Legislature on a 48-0 vote with one senator absent.
LB 390 does not require schools to have an SRO, but if they do, districts are required to have a memorandum of understanding with law enforcement that outlines the roles and responsibilities of an SRO.
Under the bill, parents and guardians are to be notified as soon as possible if children are contacted in response to a possible law violation or are questioned, searched, cited or arrested by an officer working with school officials.
In addition, SROs and at least one school administration official are required to attend at least 20 hours of training. Training includes school law coursework, student rights, understanding special needs and students with disabilities, conflict de-escalation techniques, SRO ethics, teenage brain development, adolescent behavior, implicit bias training, diversity and cultural awareness, trauma-informed responses and preventing violence in school settings.
Kruse said Byelick will take part in 40 hours of training. Kruse is on the board of the Nebraska chapter of School Resource Officers, a recently formed organization that is part of the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). The chapter will host the training.
NASRO recommends at least 40 hours of training and outlines the role of SROs as, including but not limited to, being enforcement personnel that protect students and develop positive relationships with youth to reach their full potential.
Kruse said Nebraska's SRO chapter allows officers to discuss with each other what they are doing in different districts and provides a lot of good ideas for the job.
"We're learning a lot of different ideas of how everyone else is kind of doing it," she said. "It's a whole new form of being a school resource officer. It's no longer just being a security guard. The more training, and the more educated, and the more information sharing we get, the better we can get."
