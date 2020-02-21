Two days after being named Fort Calhoun Community Schools' (FCCS) next superintendent, Jerry Green was back to his duties as Fort Calhoun High School principal. But on Monday, those duties came with a look forward to learning the role he'll assume July 1.
"I just feel like it's a tremendous honor to be named," Green said. "As far as what am I looking forward to most is just learning the position more than anything."
Learning the position of a superintendent through the help of current and retiring Supt. Don Johnson is what Green is focused on right now, he said. That learning process is the first part of transitioning to superintendency Green outlined during his interview with the FCCS Board of Education last week.
"Each time I've moved into a new position, whether it be the assistant principal or the principalship — you go to school and you get your education and all those things, but actually sitting in the driver's seat is understanding what all is entailed," he said.
In his interview for the superintendent position, Green said he'd known since third grade he wanted to be in education.
"Not knowing exactly what I wanted to teach, I didn't know that in third grade," Green said Monday. "But I knew I wanted to be a teacher."
When he was in high school, Green said he gave up his study halls to be a teacher's assistant at the nearby elementary school.
"That was a great experience for me," he said. "As I went to college, I just continued on that trail."
Green has been with FCCS since graduating with an education degree from Dana College in 1994. In 2001, he received his master's degree in administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
"When I went back to get my master's, the initial intention was to move across the salary scale, right?" Green said. "But with every class that I took, it became more and more evident to me that I could do that job, that I could be an administrator."
In 2017, Green graduated from Doane College's Lincoln campus with an education specialist degree with FCCS Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Nick Wemhoff and Fort Calhoun Elementary Principal Drew Wagner.
"The thoughts of being a superintendent were 'maybe that's next,'" Green said. "Same process: With every class that I took, and as I got closer to the end, it just became more clear that is exactly what I wanted to do in the next phase of my career."
The drive to and from Lincoln every Sunday with Wemhoff and Wagner helped develop a great professional relationship, friendship and trust between the trio, Green said, which positively impacted the district.
"Just talking about the district, the school and how we saw things, and whatever was going on at the moment," he said. "That was an hour ride down and an hour ride back that we got to, as school administrators, talk about our craft and what we love about it. Those were great rides."
Green said as he transitions into the FCCS superintendent position over the next several months, he's looking forward to the completed construction of the district's building footprint and the time to appreciate what the district has accomplished over the last seven years before looking to what's next.
"All of the progress we've made in the last seven years, I was just part of a team," Green said. "None of that was about me, that was about us as a school district … We've had to work together, we've had to sacrifice together, we've had to go through the good times and go through the tough times, so it's been a great learning process."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.