Fort Calhoun's younger residents are expected to have a new way to have aquatic fun next summer.
During its July 20 meeting, the Fort Calhoun City Council awarded a contract in the amount of $479,500 to Dostals Construction Company, Inc. to construct a splash pad and complete associated work in a proposed park in the Adams Street Corridor. Construction is expected to begin Sept. 1 with a completion date sometime in May 2021, City Engineer Lucas Billesbach said.
Dostals submitted a bid to construct the splash pad in April, but the city waited to accept the bid while sanitary sewer and storm sewer improvements in the area were completed and while JEO Consulting discussed cost-saving measures with Dostals.
"There was a few things we wanted to wait for," Billesbach said of accepting the bid, including whether the city would receive another grant for the project.
The city did receive an anonymous grant for $75,000, Mayor Mitch Robinson said. The city previously received a $50,000 splash pad grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. A private group, the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, also raised nearly $110,000 for the project.
"It's been supported very well," Billesbach said.
Dostals will do landscaping work and construct a toddler play area, shade shelter for the splash pad, and part of a concrete trail in addition to the splash pad.
Billesbach said some money was able to be saved for the work Dostals will complete through value engineering, such as using different construction techniques or different parts for things like valves. He said the value engineering will not impact features of the park. The city approved a change order in the deductive amount of $26,990 during the meeting, which reflects the value engineering.
An entire park, which the city began discussing in 2018, is also planned for the Adams Street Corridor in addition to the splash pad and associated work. Restrooms, a picnic area, a fire pit, reading space, open space and stage have also been planned for the park. Construction of these features, however, are not yet planned.
