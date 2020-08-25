The Fort Calhoun City Council met Aug. 17.
During the meeting, Dan Kougias, Fort Calhoun maintenance technician and water operator, was appointed as code enforcement officer. The job requires Kougias to investigate municipal code violations and assist the city attorney in the prosecution of such code violations, though he cannot issue citations for the violations.
City engineer of JEO Consulting Lucas Billesbach showed the council blueprints and gave an update on the 7th and Monroe street improvement projects and said he plans to confirm the start dates with the state. It is unknown whether the project will happen this next fiscal year or the following. The project is part of the one- and six-year street plan.
The council also approved an ordinance making an exception for ornamental native graces, flowers and other vegetation in steep ditches that are hard to maintain. After obtaining a permit from the maintenance supervisor, vegetation free of volunteer trees can be grown in difficult ditches.
