Christmas in Calhoun
Lights decorate a home in Fort Calhoun on Saturday during Christmas in Calhoun.

 Joe Burns

“If it doesn't snow on Christmas, how is Santa going to use his sleigh?” sang The Singing Cowboy Gene Autry.

It might not have been Christmas day, but it was snowing Saturday morning as Santa made an appearance at a few of numerous events held at 26 locations across Fort Calhoun as part of the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun celebration.

Carols by Candlelight
Paxton Steyer, with Grandpa John Steyer, watches closely as musicians Ron Senske, Julie Shafer, and Judy Siever play and sing Christmas carols Saturday during Carols by Candlelight at the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church for Christmas in Calhoun.

Gloves, hats and coats were needed by many runners jogging along the "Reindeer Fun Runs" 3- and 1-mile courses through a light mid-morning snowfall.

But warmth for the runners and the rest of Christmas in Calhoun attendees, was found as grandparents, parents and other relatives followed their younger family members inside several businesses throughout the morning and afternoon.

Nora Dworak, 4, takes a bite of frosting while decorating an ice cream cone at the Fort Calhoun Community Building during the eight annual Christmas in Calhoun events held on Saturday.

Santa, with family members close by, listened to kids' Christmas lists while Mrs. Claus read stories for other young Fort Calhoun residents waiting in line. Nearby, kids made paper lanterns and wooden ornaments at the Washington County Museum before crossing the street to Washington County Bank for festive face painting and a choice of a laser, sword, flower, dog, hat or princess wand-shaped balloon created by "Poppin' Penelope."

"Poppin' Penelope" makes balloon creations for kids at Washington County Bank in Fort Calhoun during the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun events held on Saturday.

Even more ornament decorating and holiday craft events were held at restaurants, Autumn Pointe and Red Barn Art Studio. But for those kids who missed Santa at the library, he made another stop at the Fort Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department.

Santa took note of kids' Christmas lists, but the grandparents and parents gifts were selected by the younger Fort Calhoun residents during the "Kids Christmas Shop" at the Fort Calhoun Community Building. Children chose two presents for family members, deciding between items such as tape measures, cups and blankets.

Zach Morris holds his son Auggie, 3, up to a basketball hoop while kids get their presents wrapped from the "Kids Christmas Shop" held at the Fort Calhoun Community Building during Christmas in Calhoun on Saturday.

Blankets might have given some warmth by evening as people made their way through below-freezing temperatures to the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church to listen to"Carols by Candlelight."

More than candlelight could be seen throughout the city as evening became night. Festive lights adorned several houses, and the red and green bulbs strung along the roofs of main street businesses showed that it's Christmas season in Fort Calhoun.

