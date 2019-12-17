Paxton Steyer, with Grandpa John Steyer, watches closely as musicians Ron Senske, Julie Shafer, and Judy Siever play and sing Christmas carols Saturday during Carols by Candlelight at the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church for Christmas in Calhoun.
Zach Morris holds his son Auggie, 3, up to a basketball hoop while kids get their presents wrapped from the "Kids Christmas Shop" held at the Fort Calhoun Community Building during Christmas in Calhoun on Saturday.
“If it doesn't snow on Christmas, how is Santa going to use his sleigh?” sang The Singing Cowboy Gene Autry.
It might not have been Christmas day, but it was snowing Saturday morning as Santa made an appearance at a few of numerous events held at 26 locations across Fort Calhoun as part of the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun celebration.
Gloves, hats and coats were needed by many runners jogging along the "Reindeer Fun Runs" 3- and 1-mile courses through a light mid-morning snowfall.
But warmth for the runners and the rest of Christmas in Calhoun attendees, was found as grandparents, parents and other relatives followed their younger family members inside several businesses throughout the morning and afternoon.
Santa, with family members close by, listened to kids' Christmas lists while Mrs. Claus read stories for other young Fort Calhoun residents waiting in line. Nearby, kids made paper lanterns and wooden ornaments at the Washington County Museum before crossing the street to Washington County Bank for festive face painting and a choice of a laser, sword, flower, dog, hat or princess wand-shaped balloon created by "Poppin' Penelope."
Even more ornament decorating and holiday craft events were held at restaurants, Autumn Pointe and Red Barn Art Studio. But for those kids who missed Santa at the library, he made another stop at the Fort Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department.
Santa took note of kids' Christmas lists, but the grandparents and parents gifts were selected by the younger Fort Calhoun residents during the "Kids Christmas Shop" at the Fort Calhoun Community Building. Children chose two presents for family members, deciding between items such as tape measures, cups and blankets.
Blankets might have given some warmth by evening as people made their way through below-freezing temperatures to the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church to listen to"Carols by Candlelight."
More than candlelight could be seen throughout the city as evening became night. Festive lights adorned several houses, and the red and green bulbs strung along the roofs of main street businesses showed that it's Christmas season in Fort Calhoun.
Paxton Steyer, with Grandpa John Steyer, watches closely as musicians Ron Senske, Julie Shafer, and Judy Siever play and sing Christmas carols Saturday during Carols by Candlelight at the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church for Christmas in Calhoun.
Cora Blomstedt, 3, and her mother Emily watch as a volunteer helps Cora craft a paper lantern during crafts at the Washington County Museum. The crafts were part of numerous events held Saturday during Fort Calhoun's eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun.
Four-year-old Owen Kubes, left, and his brother Aiden, 3, see how far the can roll ornaments as parents Lacey and James watch them play one of several minute-to-win-it style games at Cherry Hill Church in Fort Calhoun. The games were part of the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun events held on Saturday.
Zach Morris holds his son Auggie, 3, up to a basketball hoop while kids get their presents wrapped from the "Kids Christmas Shop" held at the Fort Calhoun Community Building during Christmas in Calhoun on Saturday.
Kate Willey, 4, gets green face paint on her forehead, which would later be accented with a red painted nose, at Washington County Bank in Fort Calhoun during the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun celebration held on Saturday.
A young contestant throws small jingle bells at other small jingle bells in a minute-to-win-it style game at Cherry Hills Church. The games were part of the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun held in Fort Calhoun on Saturday.
Fort Calhoun second grade students Alice Kubicek and Kaitlyn Gochanour hold the wrapping paper finish line for seventh grade student Anna Taylor during the FCYSO Reindeer Fun Run held in Fort Calhoun on Saturday as part of Christmas in Calhoun
A Mickey Mouse and Disney themed gingerbread house on display during the gingerbread house contest held in the basement of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday. The contest was part of Fort Calhoun's eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun celebration.
Driving and acting as the pace car, Corban Helmandollar leads runners toward the finish line during the FCYSO Reindeer Fun Run, which took place during the eighth annual Christman in Calhoun events held on Saturday.
Six-year-old Sadie Dougherty and Ashley Dougherty stopped in front of a gingerbread ski lodge house as they walked around the approximately 50 houses entered during the Christmasn in Calhoun gingerbread house contest held in the basement of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday.
Paxton Steyer, with Grandpa John Steyer, watches closely as musicians Ron Senske, Julie Shafer, and Judy Siever play and sing Christmas carols Saturday during Carols by Candlelight at the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church for Christmas in Calhoun.
Cora Blomstedt, 3, and her mother Emily watch as a volunteer helps Cora craft a paper lantern during crafts at the Washington County Museum. The crafts were part of numerous events held Saturday during Fort Calhoun's eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun.
Four-year-old Owen Kubes, left, and his brother Aiden, 3, see how far the can roll ornaments as parents Lacey and James watch them play one of several minute-to-win-it style games at Cherry Hill Church in Fort Calhoun. The games were part of the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun events held on Saturday.
Zach Morris holds his son Auggie, 3, up to a basketball hoop while kids get their presents wrapped from the "Kids Christmas Shop" held at the Fort Calhoun Community Building during Christmas in Calhoun on Saturday.
Kate Willey, 4, gets green face paint on her forehead, which would later be accented with a red painted nose, at Washington County Bank in Fort Calhoun during the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun celebration held on Saturday.
A young contestant throws small jingle bells at other small jingle bells in a minute-to-win-it style game at Cherry Hills Church. The games were part of the eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun held in Fort Calhoun on Saturday.
Fort Calhoun second grade students Alice Kubicek and Kaitlyn Gochanour hold the wrapping paper finish line for seventh grade student Anna Taylor during the FCYSO Reindeer Fun Run held in Fort Calhoun on Saturday as part of Christmas in Calhoun
A Mickey Mouse and Disney themed gingerbread house on display during the gingerbread house contest held in the basement of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday. The contest was part of Fort Calhoun's eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun celebration.
Driving and acting as the pace car, Corban Helmandollar leads runners toward the finish line during the FCYSO Reindeer Fun Run, which took place during the eighth annual Christman in Calhoun events held on Saturday.
Six-year-old Sadie Dougherty and Ashley Dougherty stopped in front of a gingerbread ski lodge house as they walked around the approximately 50 houses entered during the Christmasn in Calhoun gingerbread house contest held in the basement of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.