Coming soon, anyone listening to KXKT KAT 103.7 FM on their morning and afternoon drives to and from work might hear commercials for the city and businesses in Fort Calhoun.
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved advertising the city and its businesses on the radio station, owned by iHeartMedia, and iHeartMedia's streaming application during its Jan. 21 meeting. The city hopes to draw in people from around the Omaha area, bringing in money to the city and businesses. The city would advertise for 13 weeks for a total cost of around $30,000.
Mayor Mitch Robinson said discussions on advertising the city and businesses began in October. He said the city has been meeting with the community every three months. At the October meeting, business owners asked if the city would be willing to help advertise their businesses using the city's sales tax revenue, which can go toward promoting tourism.
"I thought it was a very reasonable request," Robinson said, adding their will be some obligations for businesses to the city since advertising can be mutually beneficial.
Rex Eberspacher, a representative with iHeartMedia, discussed how the radio company would run the ads during the meeting.
"We're going to use part of that to talk about the city and what things we're doing here, and then a portion of that is also going to be related to a business or two within the community," he said.
Starting at some point in the near future, the city will advertise on KAT 103 on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for 13 weeks. A total of 10 ads will run per day on KAT 103, which can reach about a 150 mile radius around Omaha, Eberspacher said.
Those are prime time spots, he said, because that is when people are driving to and from work.
"We're going to reach and touch a lot of ears in that drive time scenario," he said.
Around 103,000 people could hear the ads a week, Eberspacher said.
The city will also advertise through iHeartMedia's streaming application, which can be accessed by smart phone, computers or smart speakers. Eberspacher said iHeartMedia can guarantee 187,497 gross impressions through streaming advertising. Gross impressions are the number of ears that hear an ad, he said, which could be the same person hearing it multiple times.
"If we don't meet that number, we're going to run it until we meet that number," Eberspacher said.
Different businesses would be rotated in and out of ads. The frequency of that rotation is still being discussed, as well as how many businesses could be in each ad.
Council member Nick Schuler, who voted against the advertising, questioned whether radio advertising would be effective for the city due to the radio industry's overall business outlook. He said the city could consider advertising the city through social media or other avenues that could be cheaper.
Robinson said he didn't believe social media would have the same reach as advertising through iHeartMedia, and the city doesn't have someone qualified to could run a dedicated social media page on a consistent basis. He said investing in advertisements through iHeartMedia would be a long-term investment for the community due to the potential for word-of-mouth after the 13 weeks of ads.
"Someone comes out, they visit our community, and they tell somebody else, suddenly instead of five people coming out, we got seven, we got 15," he said. "Doing nothing, gets us nothing."
