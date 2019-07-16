When Little Blossoms Childcare Center and Preschool took over Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) before- and after-school program in December, Supt. Don Johnson said he expected to see an increase in the program's popularity if the Blair day care continued to run it in future years.
"The following year, if it's still in tact, Little Blossoms will probably see that program explode," he said. "I could see that program gaining momentum pretty quickly. They have a really good reputation."
That prediction will have a chance to come true as Little Blossoms will run the program for its first full school year associated with FCCS in 2019-20.
The day care will use FCCS facilities for the before- and after-school program. It will be open from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. every school day. On Fridays, When FCCS has early out, the program will operate from the out time to 6 p.m. Homework support, snacks and group play activities will be provided.
Little Blossoms first took control of the program in December after FCCS had its second program director resign during the fall semester. The day care took over all financial and legal responsibility from the district.
A serendipitous discussion with Little Blossoms' Owner Jane Bouwman is what led to the quick resolution after the future of the program became uncertain. In December, Johnson said the need for the program would be re-evaluated after the school year.
"I was at the (post-prom lasagna fundraiser), and I saw Jane sitting out there," Johnson said at the time. "(I) said, 'Hey Jane, what’s the chance you guys would consider looking at taking over our before- and after-school program?' Kind of jokingly."
Bouwman said its good that the program can continue at FCCS because it is important to a small community with working parents.
"That's where my kids go to school," she said. "I hold Fort Calhoun in high regard."
Bouwman added that Little Blossoms has a summer program for students to attend during the day as well, and it is currently operating. During the summer, kids get a chance to go on field trips such as to Mahoney State Park or the Henry Doorly Zoo.
The before- and after-school program and the summer program are for school-age children. During the school year, children in kindergarten are eligible to attend. Children must have completed kindergarten to take part in the summer program. Fees are listed on Little Blossoms website.
Johnson, like Bouwman, said it is good that the program can continue to operate into future school years.
"We just had a hard time keeping a director more than anything," he said. "It helps us a ton."
