“You don't see that everyday.”
That was a common exclamation Saturday for the uncommon occurrence of a Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter landing at Fort Atkinson as part of Fourth of July weekend activities.
The helicopter landing, a bow-making demonstration and a reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by cannon fire were a few extra activities during the fort's regular Living History weekend.
Omaha resident Candice Martinez said it was a good, eventful weekend to come out with her son Gavin. They have relatives who interpret at the fort, she said.
"I finally don't work weekends anymore, so we get to come out here," Candice said while Gavin sat in the Black Hawk.
Sitting in the Council House, Fremont resident Harold Harper and his grandson, Drew, watched the owner of Fremont's Lonesome Wind Custom Bows, Vince Smith, fashion a wooden bow and stone arrow tips.
Harper said the last time he'd been at the fort was with his son, Drew's father, when he was young. There were only a couple of buildings at the site at that time, Harper said.
"We've drove by a couple of times," he said. "Today was a special day to stop."
Harper said he enjoyed modern military technology being juxtaposed with old-fashioned military mechanics.
Two hours after the helicopter landing, interpreter Steve Jones read the Declaration of Independence to hurrahs from other Living History interpreters. Then, as he read the names of the states of the union, those interpreters fired rifles and cannons in fiery salute.
"Today was a special day to stop," Harper said. "Two-hundred years of service from the guys in the old uniform to the helicopter. Two-hundred years of military progress."
