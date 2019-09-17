These aren't long faces, oval faces or even square faces — they're cubed.
About 20 Fort Calhoun Elementary School third- and fourth-graders sketched and molded Picasso-style faces during the second class of new after school program Art After School Sep. 10.
The parent, teacher and student group, Pioneers for Education (PFE) spearheaded the start of the program aimed at providing third- through sixth-grade students an artistic outlet since regular art classes aren't offered at the elementary school. It is the second art program sponsored through PFE, the first being Artist in Residence week.
"The driving force in starting the program is that there is not an art program at the elementary school and the PFE felt that art should be accessible to everyone," said PFE member Michelle Dill. "Parents have to drive to Omaha and, or arrange private sessions with local artists. Even many of these programs are more craft or Pinterest Project centered."
"I was excited for the program," said Paul High Horse, art teacher at Fort Calhoun High School. "This is the first year we're doing this, so we decided just to make it third through sixth, give them a little exposure to art."
On Sep. 10, High Horse, who leads the program with elementary P.E. teacher Tessa Rutledge, gave student's a short presentation on cubist Pablo Picasso's style before the third- and fourth-graders sketched their own artist-inspired faces on a piece of paper. High Horse then demonstrated how the students could create clay models of the faces from their sketches.
"I kind of want to join in," said Rutledge as the students began mushing and molding their clay. "It makes me miss art class."
The class is one of several scheduled for the school year. Art After School will consist of four month-long sessions with each session having class once a week. In September, the third- and fourth-graders are learning about different art types and styles.
"Last week we did a painting of a fish, next week we might do something mixed media and the fourth meeting we'll revisit Picasso faces and paint them," said High Horse.
In October, fifth- and sixth-grade students will attend the after school program. Sign-ups for the sessions, which have a capacity of about 20 students, can be found on the PFE page on Fort Calhoun Community School's website. The current September session is full.
Following winter break, each age group will have a chance to attend another session. Registration for these sessions will open later this year.
High Horse said Art After School provides many benefits to the students who take the classes.
"They get the exposure...With the fish painting some of them already said that they hung them up at home, hung them up on the fridge," he said. "It also gives them an opportunity to see our space here at the high school, see our classroom, get to know me, so when they do get here it's not a big shock."
Dill said having Art After School instructed by High Horse provides students with more in-depth knowledge of art than they would receive elsewhere.
"The kids don’t just do the art, they learn what they are doing and how it fits in with other fundamentals of art and design," she said. "It really sets them up for success and excitement in their own creativity."
