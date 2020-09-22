Drivers from across the state came to cruise around Blair and show off their classic and contemporary cars.
The third and final Blair Cruise Night took place Saturday. Drivers met at Walmart and followed the route to Washington Street to greet viewers on the street.
Locals who attended have enjoyed Blair Cruise Night since it started back in May.
Merissa Timm, a Blair resident, has attended two Cruise Nights, and said she enjoys leaving the house for the night to enjoy the event.
"I like the interactions with the people and seeing the old cars," she said.
Another Blair resident, Sherry Salsbury, who has attended Blair Cruise Night twice, said it was nice to watch the cars travel down Washington, and even served as a nostalgic event for her.
"I enjoy seeing these older cars, which I used to ride in when I was a kid back in the 50s and 60s," she said. "I hope they continue this. It's good for businesses and everyone."
Other than Blair residents, drivers from around the state popped in to cruise along Washington.
Omaha residents Mark Nielsen and John Stick drove up to Blair on Saturday to ride their 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo and 1966 Chevelle Super Sport, respectively.
Nielsen participated in all three Cruise Nights.
"We see a lot of cars here we don't see in Omaha," he said. "We enjoy it."
Though Stick said Nielsen encouraged him to attend, he enjoyed getting out of the city and riding his classic car through Blair.
"It makes a fun night," he said. "It's something to do, cruise around."
